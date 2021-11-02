Read more articles by Meg Cox.

Meg Cox is a graduating senior at the University of Tampa pursuing a degree in communications, public relations, and advertising. Originally from the Boston area, her dream job is to work in sports or fashion PR and eventually own her own company. Meg also co-manages the social media pages for 83 Degrees Media and currently works as a public relations intern in Massey Law Group’s St. Pete office. Meg enjoys going to the beach, spending time with friends, and learning about astrology - - if you catch her at the right time, she will tell you all about your star sign.