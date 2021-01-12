Bored in the pandemic? Here's an idea ...

Read more articles by S. Aaron Laden.

Dr. S. Aaron Laden, M.D., is a general pathologist in Tampa, FL with over 40 years of experience in the medical field. But ever since he was a young boy, he has been drawing for family, friends, and just plain fun. "I developed my admittedly limited techniques over many years spent doodling in class. To this habit, I attribute whatever academic success I may have had -- I never got into trouble, unlike the spit-ballers and the whisperers,'' Laden says. "My cartoons are drawn for fun, largely from everyday vicissitudes of life.''