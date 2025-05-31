June arts: Tampa Fringe returns, Stageworks season finale, Studios @ 5663, more

The Tampa International Fringe Festival returns to Ybor City June 11th through 22nd, a year after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it and similar fringe events a “sexual festival” and singled them out for vetoing $32 million in state funding for the arts.
The 2025 Tampa Fringe will feature 32 shows by local, national, and international acts across three venues at the Kress Contemporary and, in a new addition this year, at Ybor improv club The Commodore. A shuttle will carry festival goers back and forth between the Kress and The Commodore.
This is the ninth Tampa Fringe. Chances are a few people’s introduction to the event was DeSantis’ negative shout-out last year after eliminating the state budget’s art grant funding. After the veto, Tampa Fringe, along with the organizers of the Orlando Fringe, sent an open letter to the governor publicly withdrawing their request for state funding if he restored funding for the hundreds of other arts organizations affected by the cuts. The offer received no response.
“We also did not make a request this year,” Tampa Fringe co-founder Will Glenn says. “So we’re no longer requesting state funds. The elimination of state arts funding, I don’t think really had anything to do with Fringe festivals. It was just a talking point that was used. But we didn’t want to let that be used as a reason for other arts organizations in this area to lose their money again, so we have taken our name out of that hat. Other arts organizations see that and appreciate it. It’s one less tool that can be used as an excuse for not funding the arts.”
Glenn says the “sexual” label misrepresents the freewheeling fringe festivals. But after being singled out by DeSants, they braced for potential backlash from arts organizations that lost funding. Instead, they received an outpouring of support and solidarity.
“I don’t think the artist community could have been more supportive,” Glenn says. “The general feeling is we are all in this together.”
The “Not a Sex Festival” tote bags Tampa Fringe sold as a fundraiser also moved very well, he adds.
Heading into this year’s fest, Glenn feels like things have come full circle from that first fringe festival in Edinburg, Scotland in 1947. That year, a group of artists not invited to the city’s art festival set up a festival of their own on the outskirts of the main event, inspiring a global circuit of fringe fests that today includes Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Myers.
“It kind of feels a little bit like that now in this current moment,” Glenn says. “There are changing tides with what governments are willing to fund. There is a bit of a feeling of being uninvited guests around the fringes of the table. But our audience, our community, is supporting us.”
Glenn says he and his wife took their 10-month-old baby to the Orlando Fringe in May and the atmosphere was electric.
“The feeling was if the state is not going to fund this, that’s not going to stop us from coming and supporting this,” he says. “We were there for three days and we felt it the whole time. It really gave me some optimism and excitement looking ahead to our festival because I’m sure our folks will show up the exact same way.”
Like prior festivals, the lineup runs the gamut from children and family-friendly performances on Saturday and Sunday mornings and early afternoons to adult shows for 18 and up audiences. And, yes, some of the adult fare is sexually-themed. Like years past, each show has an age rating to let everyone know the intended audience.
Some noteworthy acts include traditional South African dance and music group Tampa FringeThe City of Tampa’s Creative Arts Theatre’s “Cinderella: Secret Agent" is part of the Tampa Fringe Festival's Kids Fringe
Dinganga Theatre Creations, who are working through visa issues to hopefully perform, and fringe festival favorites like Dynamite Lunchbox’s ‘Cabaret of Legends” and Vulva Va-Voom’s “BLAH-Cappella.” Tampa actor-musician Victoria Rose Rìos will perform “La Ultima Muñeca: A Theatrical Quinceañera,” a top pick at the WHINGE! Winter Fringe Festival. Tampa comic Clark Brooks will perform “Stop Freaking Out,” a show inspired by hurricanes and local meteorologist Denis Phillips. The ever-expanding lineup of Kids Fringe shows, which are all free this year, includes “A Night of Seuss: The Musical” and the City of Tampa’s Creative Arts Theatre’s “Cinderella: Secret Agent.”
There’s dramatic theater, cabaret, spoken word, storytelling, flamenco guitar and dance, comedy, and a one-woman show about the family of John Wilkes Booth.
For more information, a schedule, and ticket prices, go to Tampa Fringe Festival
Tempus Projects’ Prince Party
Nonprofit arts organization and gallery Tempus Projects’ Prince Party fundraiser is at 8 p.m. June 7th at the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City.
The evening includes a dance party featuring DJ Gabe Echazabal, live music by Purple Reign, karaoke hosted by Tampa Fringe, and photo booth pictures by Dave Decker Photography. The fundraiser supports Tempus Projects’ mission to support artists and put on engaging exhibitions. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
For more information, go to Prince Party
“VISIBLE: SEEN and HEARD” at Studios @ 5663
“VISIBLE: SEEN and HEARD,” a collaborative exhibition featuring paintings, threadwork, sculptures, photography, and mixed-media work by four Pinellas County artists, is at Studios @ 5663 in Pinellas Park from June 7th through 28th.
Featured artists Wendy Bruce, Lori Vinesett, Beth Belaschky, and Katie Pavone metProvided by Wendy BruceArtist Wendy Bruce's threadwork is part of the exhibit “VISIBLE: SEEN and HEARD" at Studios @ 5663 in Pinellas Park
as gallery hosts at Creative Pinellas and discovered each was starting fresh as an artist after completing a successful career. They inspired and encouraged one another and together successfully applied for a Creative Pinellas grant to fund their collaborative exhibit at Studios @ 5663.
The opening reception is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 7th. Other events in conjunction with the exhibit include a June 14th workshop on drawing with thread and a June 22nd artists conversation hosted by the artists featured in the exhibit.
Studios @ 5663 is located at 5663 Park Blvd. in Pinellas Park. Hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, go to Studios @ 5663
To register for the June 14 workshop or June 22nd artists conversation, email [email protected]
Clearwater Sculpture Series
The Clearwater Arts Alliance’s Clearwater Sculpture Series downtown public art initiative places temporary sculpture installations in the medians along the 400 through 600 blocks of Cleveland Street. Funded by the Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency, the sculpture series is a reimagined, relaunched version of the prior city-run Sculpture 360 downtown public art series.
The first three sculptures in the series - Pinellas Park artist Clayton Swartz’s “Nature,” St. Pete artist Donald Gialanella’s “Stainless Steed,” and Sarasota artist Robin Morgan’s “SeaDance,” - are on display now. The Clearwater Arts Alliance also hosts its next docent-led downtown public art walk at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14th. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance.
For more information, go to Clearwater Arts Alliance
“Another Weeping Woman” at FMoPA
“Another Weeping Woman: Photographs by Diana Sosnowska” is at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts at the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City from June 3rd through July 13th.
Born in Poland and raised in Italy, Sosnowska won Best in Competition in FMoPA’s 2024 International Photography Competition. Her work has been featured in exhibitions in Italy, France, Hungary, and the United Kingdom.
FMoPA“Another Weeping Woman: Photographs by Diana Sosnowska” is at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts at the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City from June 3rd through July 13th
“In this series of meticulously staged self-portraits, Sosnowska draws from cinematic aesthetics to explore the complexities of femininity, gender roles, and societal expectations,” a description on the FMoPA website says. “Her photographs unfold in vibrant, stylized scenes reminiscent of film sets, where carefully chosen costumes and lighting craft a persistent illusion. Often set in ambiguous, transient locations like motel rooms and parking lots, these images evoke a sense of alienation and placelessness, challenging viewers to reflect on the performative nature of identity.”
The opening reception is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 5th.
For more information, go to Another Weeping Woman
“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” at Stageworks Theatre
Stageworks Theatre in Tampa’s Channel District ends its 2024-25 season with “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” a play with music about one of the last performances of jazz legend Billie Holiday.
“Written by Lanie Robertson and set in a small, rundown bar in South Philadelphia in March 1959, ‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill’ invites audiences into one of Holiday’s final performances just months before her death,” a description in a Stageworks press release says. “Accompanied by her pianist, Jimmy Powers, she sings some of her most beloved songs while sharing raw, intimate stories from her tumultuous life.”
The Stageworks production stars Desiree Montes, who has played Holiday in five previous regional productions of the play. Musical director William P. Coleman stars as Powers.
“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” runs from June 6th through 29th with evening performances on Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, go to Stageworks Theatre
“The House of Future Memory” at freeFall Theatre
“The House of Future Memory,” a new interactive production based on William Shakespeare’s “Seven Ages of Man” monologue from “As You Like It,” is at freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg from June 13th through July 13th.
The production will use generative AI to create a show that allows the audience to choose its own adventure.
“(Director Eric) Davis and freeFall Music Director/Composer Michael Raabe have created an outline for the performance and all-new original songs that tie the piece together dramatically and musically,” a press release says. “A cast of six performers then use all of their skills to tell the story with music, drama, comedy, and improvisation. The seventh performer is Generative AI, which uses information from the audience to fill in more unique and immediate details to the material already created by the production team and cast.”
For more information, go to freeFall Theatre
“Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins”
“Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins” is at TheatreFor in Clearwater from June 12th through 22nd.
Directed by Stephen Bell and starring Samantha Marti-Parisi, the show honors the legacy of Ivins, a legendary journalist and six-foot-tall redheaded Texan “who took on politics, power, and pomposity with unmatched humor and bite,” a press release says.
“At a time when journalism is under siege, women’s rights are on the line, and political satire feels more like prophecy, Molly Ivins’ voice couldn’t be more relevant,” the press release continues.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. On June 11th, there’s an industry and community preview with $15 tickets. On June 21st, a portion of ticket sales will go to Voices of Hope for Aphasia, a St. Pete-based nonprofit supporting people with aphasia through programs, education, and community outreach.
For more information, go to TheatreFor
“Art From the Heart: CONNECTIVITY” at The Ringling
“Art From the Heart: CONNECTIVITY” is on display in the community gallery at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota through July 30th.
Presented by Streets of Paradise Inc., an organization working to combat homelessness, the exhibit features 66 pieces by 27 artists and highlights the talents of neurodivergent artists.
“We are honored to host Streets of Paradise and to celebrate the incredible talents of neurodivergent artists in our community,” The Ringling’s Community Relations Coordinator Caitlyn Shanley says in a press release. “This exhibition creates a platform for local voices and stories to be shared and celebrated. It’s a powerful reminder of how art can build bridges between us, spark empathy, and help everyone feel a sense of belonging.”
For more information, go to The Ringling Community Gallery
Westshore Alliance World Photography Day Photo Contest
The Westshore Alliance is accepting submissions for its second World Photography Day Photo Contest through August 8th. Each contestant may submit up to five photographs that capture a favorite place or activity in Tampa’s Westshore District. Photographs must be taken within the district, which is bordered by Kennedy Boulevard to the south; Rocky Point to the west; Himes Avenue to the east; and Boy Scout/Spruce to the west.
Winners will be announced on World Photography Day (August 18th). There is a cash prize for first, second, and third place. The winning photographs and other selected photos will be featured in a pop-up gallery at the Tampa International Plaza Renaissance Hotel.
For more information, go to Westshore World Photography Day Contest
Bank of America Museums on Us
The Bank of America Museums on Us program offers cardholders free admission to participating museums on Saturday, June 7th and Sunday, June 8th.
In the Tampa Bay area, participating museums are the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City, the Tampa Museum of Art, and the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg.
The program’s free admission perk is good on the first full weekend of every month.
For more information, go to Museums on Us
“Tangled Tails” at Pinellas Ale Works
“Tangled Tails,” an exhibit featuring the zentangle artwork of Alaina Greco (aka Funky as a Monkey Art Studio“Tangled Tails,” featuring the zentangle artwork of Alaina Greco (aka AGDoodlez), is at Pinellas Ale Works in St. Pete through July 25th.
AGDoodlez) is at Pinellas Ale Works in St. Petersburg through July 25th.
Greco, who does pet portraits by commission, balances art with her job teaching at a local school. She moved to St. Pete from upstate New York four years ago.
Pinellas Ale Works is open Mondays-Thursdays, 3 p.m. -10 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays, noon to midnight, and Sundays noon to 8 p.m.