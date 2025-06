June arts: Tampa Fringe returns, Stageworks season finale, Studios @ 5663, more

Tampa Fringe The City of Tampa’s Creative Arts Theatre’s “Cinderella: Secret Agent" is part of the Tampa Fringe Festival's Kids Fringe

Provided by Wendy Bruce Artist Wendy Bruce's threadwork is part of the exhibit “VISIBLE: SEEN and HEARD" at Studios @ 5663 in Pinellas Park

FMoPA “Another Weeping Woman: Photographs by Diana Sosnowska” is at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts at the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City from June 3rd through July 13th

Funky as a Monkey Art Studio “Tangled Tails,” featuring the zentangle artwork of Alaina Greco (aka AGDoodlez), is at Pinellas Ale Works in St. Pete through July 25th.