A creative new use for yard signs ...

S. Aaron Laden | Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Read more articles by S. Aaron Laden.

Dr. S. Aaron Laden, M.D., is a general pathologist in Tampa, FL with over 40 years of experience in the medical field. But ever since he was a young boy, he has been drawing for family, friends, and just plain fun. "I developed my admittedly limited techniques over many years spent doodling in class. To this habit, I attribute whatever academic success I may have had -- I never got into trouble, unlike the spit-ballers and the whisperers,'' Laden says. "My cartoons are drawn for fun, largely from everyday vicissitudes of life.''

Related Tags

Commentary, COVID19, Health 
Tampa 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.