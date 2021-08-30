Focus Areas
Agriculture
Architecture
Arts
Connections
Diversity
Entrepreneurship
Environment
For Good
Health
Higher Education
Housing
Innovation
International Trade
KidsBay
Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Marine Sciences
Neighborhoods
On The Ground
On the Ground (español)
Sustainability
Talent
Technology
Transportation
Vision Zero
Workforce Transition
Places
Bradenton
Clearwater
Dade City
Dunedin
Lakeland
Largo
New Port Richey
Plant City
Sarasota
Spring Hill
St. Petersburg
Tampa
Tarpon Springs
Temple Terrace
Wesley Chapel
West Tampa
Wimauma
Wimauma - (español)
Stories
All
Features
Development News
Innovation & Job News
Buzz
For Good
On The Ground
Wimauma
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Agriculture
Architecture
Arts
Connections
Diversity
Entrepreneurship
Environment
For Good
Health
Higher Education
Housing
Innovation
International Trade
KidsBay
Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Marine Sciences
Neighborhoods
On The Ground
On the Ground (español)
Sustainability
Talent
Technology
Transportation
Vision Zero
Workforce Transition
Places
Bradenton
Clearwater
Dade City
Dunedin
Lakeland
Largo
New Port Richey
Plant City
Sarasota
Spring Hill
St. Petersburg
Tampa
Tarpon Springs
Temple Terrace
Wesley Chapel
West Tampa
Wimauma
Wimauma - (español)
Stories
All
Features
Development News
Innovation & Job News
Buzz
For Good
On The Ground
Wimauma
Contact
Subscribe
A special message to Florida residents about COVID-19
From Dr. Joel Silverfield, President of the Hillsborough County Medical Association
Monday, August 30, 2021
| Source:
Hillsborough County Medical Association
Share
A nurse administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Tampa.
Photo by Diane Egner
Dr. Joel Silverfield, President Hillsborough County Medical Association
Courtesy of HCMA
Share
Related Tags
COVID19
,
For Good
,
Health
,
KidsBay
,
Speakers
,
Talent
,
Video stories
Recommended Content
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Signup for
Email Alerts
×
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Cancel
Across Our Network
Could Memphis' South City be the new gold standard for U.S. public housing?
Source: High Ground
Acclaimed art connoisseur and partners to bring a living-and-retail experience to Live6
Source: Model D
Ambitious data collection project to advance criminal justice in Ohio
Source: Soapbox
MLK Freedom School – Empowerment through urban agriculture and food justice
Source: Rapid Growth
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Agriculture
KidsBay
Architecture
Life Sciences
Arts
Manufacturing
Connections
Marine Sciences
Diversity
Neighborhoods
Entrepreneurship
On The Ground
Environment
On the Ground (español)
For Good
Sustainability
Health
Talent
Higher Education
Technology
Housing
Transportation
Innovation
Vision Zero
International Trade
Workforce Transition
Newsletter Signup
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Signup for
Email Alerts
83 Degrees Links
About 83 Degrees
Contact Us
Have a Tip?
Privacy Policy
Sign Up for 83 Degrees
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.