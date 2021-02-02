Sparkman Wharf welcomes new restaurants, offices to Downtown Tampa

Three new restaurants and a real estate firm are the latest additions to Sparkman Wharf, a central gathering place within Water Street Tampa in Tampa’s downtown.
Noble Rice, The Battery, and BurgerFi are the three new restaurants being added to the collection of diverse food options put together by developer Strategic Property Partners. The fourth new tenant is an office for leading national residential brokerage firm Coldwell Banker Realty.
Sparkman Wharf has continued to be a thriving outdoor and entertainment destination with its unique dining experience including a waterfront Biergarten and open lawn featuring outdoor recreational games and a big screen for use during events and on evenings. You can enjoy live music, movies, and more as you walk under twinkling stringed lights through this melting pot of some of Tampa’s best foodie treats. Along with the beer-drinking and dining garden, Sparkman Wharf houses loft-style office space and ground-floor retail.
“We couldn’t think of a better place than Sparkman Wharf to call our new home,” says Adriana Fralick, owner of Noble Rice. “The synergy of talent is unparalleled and the expertly curated restaurants and business at Sparkman Wharf are unlike anything in the Tampa Bay Area.”
A modern Japanese restaurant, Noble Rice is known for its fresh and innovative menu.
“[We] will continue to offer the highest-quality sushi and innovative Japanese dishes that our customers have grown to know and love,” Fralick says. “Our sushi menu will feature our signature sashimi and nigiri dishes as well as sushi rolls and bowls. We will also offer Izakaya-style Japanese food including ramen, yakitori, and grilled dishes. … We will also have the Omakase (tasting menu) offering.”
Obtaining a large number of their exceptional ingredients from Toyosu Market in Japan, Nobel Rice climbed its way to be known as one of the top sushi places in all of Tampa. Relocating from the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Tampa to downtown, the Noble Rice owner is excited to expand their once 30-seat restaurant to this 100-seat space complete with a full bar with custom craft cocktails, and a large selection of Japanese whiskeys, sakes, and beers.
The Battery, another local restaurant is set to debut at Sparkman Wharf this spring. The restaurant will feature a bar, lounge, and boutique event space, coming in as a sister concept to the Seminole Heights restaurant The C House. With a focus on fine bourbon, exquisite wine, and classic bites, The Battery will bring new and unique tastes to Sparkman Wharf.
BurgerFi is bringing its first location into Downtown Tampa with this new space. They’ll feature their renowned burgers, “Fi’ed chicken sandwiches and tenders, fresh-cut fries, frozen custard desserts, and award-winning vegetarian “VegeFi” burger with a selection of craft beers and wines.
With Coldwell Banker Realty making its way into Sparkman Wharf, this real estate brokerage firm has signed a lease for a 3,214-square-foot office space along with Sunbelt Title Services. Their space will offer a modern, open-concept floorplan with advanced technology. This national realtor, Coldwell Banker Realty, coming to this neighborhood shines a light on the promise of Water Street Tampa’s upcoming office and residential offerings.
Existing office, retail, and restaurant concepts at Sparkman Wharf include Jeni’s Ice Cream, Joyful Notion, Splitsville, Fermented Reality, F45, Jotoro, Naked Farmer, Edison’s Swigamajig, Gallito, Flock and Stock, The Corners Pizza, Blind Tiger Coffee Roasters, Main Ingredient, and Modern Paws.
“I am so excited to bring Noble Rice to a larger and more energetic space,” Fralick says. “We’re thrilled to be in Sparkman where our ultimate vision for what we have always wanted Noble Rice to be will be realized.”