Enter projects in the 42nd annual Planning & Design Awards

The Hillsborough County City-County Planning Commission is accepting entries for the 42nd annual Planning & Design Awards. The deadline for early bird entries is 5 p.m. Friday, June 21st.
The competition is open to planners, residents, developers, builders, architects, community groups, design professionals, local governments, students and other interested parties.
The project categories are Housing, Commercial, Entertainment, Investment, Redevelopment, Historic, Environmental, Planning, Participation and Lighting.
To be eligible for consideration, proposed entries must be located in Hillsborough County and have been completed within the last five years, on or after January 1, 2019. No entries are accepted that have or had a direct professional, financial, ownership, design, consulting and/or construction interest of any current member of the Planning Commission.
Entry fees are waived for student-designed projects and projects designed and executed entirely with volunteer resources. The early bird entry fee is $125. The general entry fee is $195 and entries are due by 5 p.m. on July 26th.
The 42nd annual Planning & Design Awards are presented by TECO and scheduled for Wednesday, October 30th from 5:15 pm to 8:15 pm at the Shanna & Bryan Glazer Jewish Community Center. Tickets will go on sale on September 3rd.
For more information, go to Planning & Design Awards
