FDOT community meetings on I-275 projects, Tampa Heights mobility study

The Florida Department of Transportation District Seven office is holding community conversation sessions on June 20th and 21st to provide updates and get feedback on a trio of projects.
The meetings will follow an open house-style format and provide updates on the planned Interstate 275 capacity improvements, the downtown Tampa interchange (I-275/I-4) safety and operational improvements projects, and the Tampa Heights mobility study and related improvements.
There will be updated information on how prior community input on aesthetic enhancements and uses for community spaces are proposed to be included in the downtown Tampa interchange (I-275/I-4) project. Final design for that project is ongoing, with construction activity expected to begin soon.
The in-person meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20th at
the Hillsborough County Bar Association Chester H. Ferguson Law Center, 1610 N. Tampa St. The open house event will have display boards and exhibits showing the proposed project improvements. An informational presentation will run continuously during the open house. FDOT staff will be available to receive feedback and answer questions.
A virtual/online meeting is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21st. That webinar session will include a narrated presentation shown at 11:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.
FDOT staff will be available throughout the meeting time to receive feedback and answer questions via the online chat function. Display boards and exhibits showing the project improvements will be available for viewing during the meeting. The material will also be posted online at www.TampaBayNext.com
and www.FDOTTampaBay.com
. To register, go to www.TampaBayNext.com
.
For more information, contact FDOT Director of Transportation Development Justin Hall by email at [email protected] or by phone at (813) 975-6133.
For more information on the projects, go to I-275 capacity improvements and Downtown Tampa interchange.
