FDOT wants community feedback on Tampa interstate project aesthetic improvements

The Florida Department of Transportation wants public feedback on new community spaces and other aesthetic improvements planned for the upcoming Tampa Bay Next construction projects on Interstate 275 and Interstate 4.
Those improvements include three new community spaces: one in Tampa Heights, one north of I-4 in the Ybor City area and one south of I-4 in the Ybor area. Potential uses for those spaces include a dog park, a court for basketball or pickleball, a pavilion or exercise equipment.
The online survey also seeks community input on design options for underpass fencing planned at several locations along the project, a gravity wall planned along both sides of Palm Avenue at the I-275 underpass and the finish of a reconstructed retaining wall at Elmore Avenue.
Mary Lou Godfrey, the FDOT program manager for Tampa Bay Next, says the enhancements are planned to “make it a better project for the community” based on feedback from prior community outreach efforts.
“There are a lot of pedestrians and bicyclists and a lot of people who live and work in those areas so this is an attempt to make it better for the community while we are already there,” Godfrey says. “There are opportunities to enhance the community.”
The survey is open through October 14th.
To take the online survey go to Tampa Bay Next survey.
For more information on the interstate construction projects go to I-275 improvements from I-4 to Hillsborough Avenue and I-275/I-4 interchange improvements.