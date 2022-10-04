FDOT wants community feedback on Tampa interstate project aesthetic improvements

Christopher Curry | Tuesday, October 4, 2022
The Florida Department of Transportation wants public feedback on new community spaces and other aesthetic improvements planned for the upcoming Tampa Bay Next construction projects on Interstate 275 and Interstate 4.

Those improvements include three new community spaces: one in Tampa Heights, one north of I-4 in the Ybor City area and one south of I-4 in the Ybor area. Potential uses for those spaces include a dog park, a court for basketball or pickleball, a pavilion or exercise equipment. 

The online survey also seeks community input on design options for underpass fencing planned at several locations along the project, a gravity wall planned along both sides of Palm Avenue at the I-275 underpass and the finish of a reconstructed retaining wall at Elmore Avenue.

Mary Lou Godfrey, the FDOT program manager for Tampa Bay Next, says the enhancements are planned to “make it a better project for the community” based on feedback from prior community outreach efforts. 

“There are a lot of pedestrians and bicyclists and a lot of people who live and work in those areas so this is an attempt to make it better for the community while we are already there,” Godfrey says. “There are opportunities to enhance the community.”

The survey is open through October 14th. 

To take the online survey go to Tampa Bay Next survey.

For more information on the interstate construction projects go to I-275 improvements from I-4 to Hillsborough Avenue and I-275/I-4 interchange improvements.
 

Read more articles by Christopher Curry.

Chris Curry has been a writer for the 83 Degrees Media team since 2017. Chris also served as the development editor for a time before assuming the role of managing editor in May 2022. Chris lives in Clearwater. His professional career includes more than 15 years as a newspaper reporter, primarily in Ocala and Gainesville, before moving back home to the Tampa Bay Area. He enjoys the local music scene, the warm winters and Tampa Bay's abundance of outdoor festivals and events. When he's not working or spending time with family, he can frequently be found hoofing the trails at one of Pinellas County's nature parks.

Related Tags

Construction, Downtown Tampa, Government, Neighborhoods, Transportation 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.