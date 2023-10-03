Gas Worx signs Grow Financial as first office tenant

A rendering of the second phase of the Gas Worx mixed-use development, which will start construction in mid-2024. Courtesy of KETTLER

Gas Worx, the 50-acre mixed-use development under construction between Ybor City and Tampa's Channel District, has announced its first office tenant.



Grow Financial Federal Credit Union has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet of office space. Grow Financial is also the first announced tenant for phase two of the Gas Worx project, which is expected to start construction in mid-2024 and be complete by the end of 2026.



That second phase will cover three city blocks located between Second and Fifth Avenues, Channelside Drive and Avenida Republica de Cuba. It will add 500 apartments, 100,000 square feet of class-A office space and 85,000 square feet of retail. A 30,000-square-foot warehouse will be renovated and converted into restaurants and market space.



Gas Worx is a partnership between Ybor City developer Darryl Shaw and Washington D.C.-area real estate developer KETTLER.



"We are excited to be embarking on the next phase of Gas Worx, which will truly start to deliver the placemaking and amenities that are central to a vibrant community," KETTLER CEO and founder Bob Kettler says in a press release. "Office workers will bring daytime foot traffic to support the critical mass of retail proposed at the heart of the development."



The first phase of Gas Worx, currently under construction and slated for completion in 2024, includes 317 apartments and 2,500 square feet of retail space.