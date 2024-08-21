Transportation tidbits: New SunRunner station, Tampa e-bike vouchers, Ybor brick project

New SunRunner station coming
The Tampa Bay region’s first bus rapid transit system is adding a new station in downtown St. Pete. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority SunRunner system’s next stop will be at 150 First Ave. N. near the Sundial parking garage. During an August 16th press announcement, PSTA CEO Brad Miller says the new station drops passengers closer to Beach Drive, the Cross Bay Ferry and the St. Pete Pier. PSTA expects the station to be open by the end of 2024. Miller says service to the new station will have 15-minute headways until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. PSTA has three new 40-foot hybrid buses to meet ridership demand, which spikes during special events like the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Localtopia, Halloween on Central and the St. Pete Pride Parade Festival.
The start of construction on the new SunRunner station continues a noteworthy summer stretch for PSTA. During the June 22nd St. Pete Pride Parade Festival, SunRunner had its highest single-day ridership, nearly 5,800 passengers. In July, the Federal Transit Administration awarded PSTA $27.8 million in federal grants to purchase at least 16 all-electric and hybrid-electric buses for its fleet. That is the largest discretionary grant in the agency’s history.
Also in July, the American Public Transportation Association recognized PSTA with its Excellence in Inclusive Collaboration Award for its collaboration on SunRunner with Jones Worley, an African-American woman-owned disadvantaged business enterprise and H.W. Lochner, the primary engineer of record for the bus rapid transit system.
Tampa e-bike voucher program
The City of Tampa is taking applications for its e-bike voucher program until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 30th. The voucher program is open to all Tampa city residents ages 18 and up and offers upfront discounts on the purchase price of an e-bike at five participating bike shops. Standard vouchers are $1,000, with $2,000 and $3,000 vouchers available for low and very low income levels.
The vouchers are good for discounts on class 1 and class 2 (throttle-assisted) e-bikes. Voucher recipients are chosen through a random lottery-style drawing. Tampa residents who applied for the voucher program in the spring cycle and were not selected are automatically rolled into this application cycle. There are 108 vouchers available this application cycle. Tampa has e-bike rodeo events to test drive bikes and learn more about the voucher program on August 21st at Lykes Gaslight Square Park, August 26th at Rowlett Park and August 28th at Jan Platt Library. Each event runs from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.
Ybor Seventh Avenue brick project
The first phase of the project re-bricking Ybor City’s Seventh Avenue is finished.
An August 20th ribbon-cutting and bricklaying ceremony marked the completion of work along the two-block stretch of Seventh from 15th to 17th streets.
will return Seventh to a brick road from Nick Nuccio Parkway to 26th Street. It’s being done in phases to limit road closures and detours. The main stretch through the Ybor City Historic District, Seventh Avenue was a brick road until the 1960s, when it was paved with asphalt.
