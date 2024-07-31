Plan Hillsborough open house meetings on Valrico Community Plan

Plan Hillsborough is hosting three open house sessions to provide information and get public feedback on the Valrico Community Plan.
In-person open-house sessions are scheduled at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 3rd and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 5th. A virtual open house meeting is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on August 7th.
The community plan is intended to serve as a detailed guide for Hillsborough County’s long-term policies for the Valrico area in areas such as development, infrastructure and transportation, focusing on specific recommendations to address issues raised by community stakeholders. It’s part of Hillsborough County’s larger Comprehensive Plan, which guides long-term policy decisions on development and preservation in unincorporated county.
The vision statement for the Valrico Community Plan is to “preserve and enhance a suburban character” during Hillsborough County’s growth. The plan has four focus areas: infrastructure, development, mobility and environment/recreation. The ongoing process of developing the community plan will create a map delineating the area included in the plan.
For more information, go to Valrico Community Plan
