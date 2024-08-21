Tampa Bay Sun unveils “Taste of Tampa” food concessions for home matches

Tampa Bay Sun unveils “Taste of Tampa” food concessions
Tampa Bay’s first women’s professional soccer team has assembled another impressive lineup.
The Tampa Bay Sun FC’s “Taste of Tampa” match day fare for the inaugural season at downtown Tampa’s Riverfront Stadium boasts the first-ever food concessions from Bern’s Steak House. Bern’s and its sister concept, Haven, will serve up the classic steak sandwich with peppers, onions, mushroom and cheddar whiz at the Sun’s 13 remaining home games.
Bern’s, whose president and owner David A. Laxer is a co-owner of the Sun, is also launching its first food truck at Sun home matches. Dessert offerings at the stadium include ice cream sandwiches with the macadamia nut ice cream Harry Waugh Dessert Room.
The local flavor at the stadium includes loaded nachos from Water Street Tampa’s Small Giant Bar & Restaurant; Caesar, Mexicali and harvest salads from Greenlane; and San Valentino Italian Market’s charcuterie box. Diggy Dogs will have hot dogs with all kinds of toppings. Fans can get a dog sprinkled in bacon, smothered in mac n’ cheese, or topped with old-school options like mustard, ketchup, relish and onions. Salty Sisters Gourmet Popcorn will sell its yellow-and-blue Sunchaser Mix on match days.
