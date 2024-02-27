Canopy at West River launches second phase of affordable, workforce housing

Tampa’s West River district is adding more affordable and workforce housing in its next phase.
With the first phase of Canopy at West River a few months away from its expected opening, the Tampa Housing Authority and developer the Related Group have announced the start of work on a second phase with two buildings - towers three and four- and a total of 188 apartments.
The five-story tower three will have 158 apartments, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Three-story tower four will have 30 three- and four-bedroom apartments for larger families.
Both buildings will be 100 percent workforce and affordable housing for individuals and families making 20 to 80 percent of the area’s average median income.
“The on-site amenities package at Towers 3 and 4 will include a state-of-the-art gym and fitness room as well as a business center with a library and computer lab for productivity and convenience,” a Related Group press release says. “Community rooms and Tower 3’s exterior courtyard will provide spaces for socializing with neighbors and group gatherings. Residents will also enjoy an amazing Live Oak tree canopy with century-old trees surrounding the exterior of the towers as well as forthcoming pocket parks throughout West River that are currently in development. Each unit will feature a selection of high-end finishes, including granite countertops, luxury vinyl tile and tile flooring, a GE stainless steel appliance package and an in-unit washer and dryer.”
With the start of work on the second phase of Canopy at West River, the Tampa Housing Authority and its selected master developer the Related Group are in the 10th of 15 phases of West River, the mixed-use, mixed-income district on the former site of the North Boulevard Homes public housing apartment complex.
In a press release, Related Group says the first phase of Canopy at West River, which includes the seven-story, 112-unit tower one and the five-story 84-unit tower two, will open in quarter two of this year, or between April and June. Towers three and four, which just had their groundbreaking, are expected to open in November 2025.
