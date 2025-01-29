Blind Tiger's Roberto Torres: Building Tampa’s future with coffee, community, and creativity

Roberto Torres is a name synonymous with innovation and community in Tampa Bay.
Known for his entrepreneurial ventures Blind Tiger Cafe and Black Denim Apparel Company, Torres has turned his passions into thriving businesses while contributing significantly to the Tampa community. His achievements have not gone unnoticed. For the second consecutive year, Torres has been named one of Florida Trend’s Florida 500, a prestigious recognition highlighting the state’s most influential business leaders.
From fashion to coffee
When Torres pivoted from the apparel industry to coffee in 2014, it wasn’t just about following trends. It was about creating something unique.
“We wanted to create a space where we could mix retail and understand what people are craving," Torres explains.
His flagship Blind Tiger location in Ybor City became a destination, pioneering the area’s shift toward becoming a live-work-play district. The decision to locate in Ybor was a strategic gamble.
"If we had a business that wasn’t nightlife, or alcohol-driven, could it thrive here?” Torres says. “The district needed businesses that could support a different kind of community."
That bet paid off, and now Blind Tiger boasts seven locations across Tampa Bay.
Scaling with purpose
Expanding a business without overextending is a balancing act. Torres has learned this firsthand.
"We realized that density is key," he says. "The city can support more concepts, but it’s always about finding neighborhoods aligned with our values."
Torres avoids oversaturation by carefully selecting locations and ensuring the brand’s identity resonates with each community. This thoughtful approach to growth stems from past lessons.
"In 2019, we opened three locations at once. We don’t want to exert ourselves unnecessarily like that again," he says.
Florida 500: A prestigious honor
Torres’s recognition as one of Florida Trend’s Florida 500 underscores his impact not only on Tampa Bay’s economy, but on the statewide business scene. The annual list, compiled through a rigorous, year-long research process, highlights the state’s most influential leaders across industries.
"Being included on this list is a huge honor," Torres says. "It’s humbling to see my name alongside so many accomplished leaders, and it reminds me of the importance of our mission, our customers, and our employees."
Empowering minority entrepreneurs
As a participant in the Tampa Bay Chamber’s Minority Empowerment Program, Torres is committed to leveling the playing field for underserved entrepreneurs.
“Access to capital is the biggest barrier for many minority-owned businesses," he notes.
He highlights how Latino entrepreneurs, often immigrants, are driving small business growth in the U.S. but face unique challenges when scaling. Programs like the Chamber’s initiative equip entrepreneurs with the tools and skills to navigate these challenges.
"The more we can share our narrative and build relationships, the better it is for our community," Torres says.
Giving back to Tampa
Originally from Panama, Torres has called Tampa home for two decades.
“This is the longest place I’ve lived, and it’s home," he says with pride. "The Roberto Torres
intersection of people, community, and small business creates this sense of place, and I’m grateful to be part of it."
Torres makes sure his community impact extends beyond business. As board chair of the Hispanic Services Council and a board member of Feeding Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, and Visit Tampa Bay, he’s deeply involved in community building.
"Giving back, whether through time, talent, or treasure, has to align with your values," he says
For Torres, that means championing the Hispanic community, fostering economic growth, and addressing food insecurity.
"Nothing happens on an empty stomach," he emphasizes, speaking about Feeding Tampa Bay’s mission to fight food insecurity.
How does Torres do it?
Just how does Torres manage his time so efficiently to be seamlessly juggling responsibilities and excelling at each one? He credits surrounding himself with the right people.
“I have an amazing team that allows me the opportunity to do other things outside of work,” Torres says. “I really don't do anything other than put the smartest people in the room. I let them do their job. I like to believe that I'm nose-in, fingers-out, so I have a pulse of what's happening, but I tend not to exert my influence to affect the outcome. I don't like to interfere whenever those decisions are made, because I really believe that the people in place to make those decisions are going to make the best decisions that they can.”
Torres embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and community focus that make Tampa Bay a vibrant place to live and work. From being honored as one of Florida’s 500 most influential executives to mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs, Torres’s story is one of perseverance, innovation, and giving back—a blueprint for business leaders everywhere.
For more information, go to Blind Tiger Cafe