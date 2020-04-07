Docked Living in St. Pete opens co-living spaces to healthcare workers

Docked Living, a St. Pete company, is opening one of its 8-bedroom, 9.5 bath co-living properties to healthcare providers who need to quarantine themselves away from loved ones.
The temporary housing will be provided for free and will include all offerings in Docked Living's normal co-living spaces which includes:
- Private furnished bedrooms
- Private bathrooms with bathroom amenities (shampoo/conditioner/body wash)
- All utilities
- Wifi and internet
- On-site laundry
- Curated common spaces
- Shared kitchen, living, and outdoor area
- Cleaning service
- Basic cleaning supplies provided
Healthcare providers needing a space to live away from their families and loved ones who may be immuno-compromised can stay as long as needed, completely free of charge, a news release says.
The concept behind Docked Living thrives on community connection and collaboration. It was started in 2018 by a couple of local entrepreneurs, including Kate Berlin, who is passionate about the future of co-living.
"This effort is set in place to achieve exactly that,'' the news release says. "An attempt for this forward-thinking company to do their part in reaching out to our direct community, and provide innovative living solutions and relief for their loved ones during this global pandemic.''
Rents normally range from $650 to $975 a month, depending on space and amenities.
The property being offered for healthcare workers was set to open April 1, but instead is being donated for free during the pandemic. It is in the Historic Uptown neighborhood within walking distance (about half a mile) from St. Anthony's Hospital and just over 2 miles from Bayfront Health.
For more information: Visit the Docked Living website
