Deviant Libation brews community and creativity in Ybor Heights

Nestled in Tampa’s eclectic Ybor Heights neighborhood, Deviant Libation is more than just a brewery and distillery; it’s a haven for art, culture, and inclusivity.
Founded by master brewer Tim Ogden, this two-year-old establishment has carved a niche as a community hub, hosting live music, art markets, and game nights. But like many small businesses, Deviant Libation is grappling with the challenges of rising costs, the economic strain of inflation, and the impact of consecutive hurricanes.
Despite these obstacles, the Deviant Libation story is one of passion, persistence, and community support—as demonstrated by their recent GoFundMe campaign.
Brewing through challenges
Ogden’s journey to Deviant Libation began decades ago with a homebrew batch in Portland, Maine. In a brewing career that includes iconic names like Cigar City Brewing and Tampa Bay Brewing Company, Deviant Libation is the culmination of a dream to create not just beverages but a vibrant and inclusive community space.
Dave Decker PhotographyTim Ogden
Ogden has long been a champion for inclusivity, further inspired in the early aughts when they started following a personal blog from brewmaster Teri Fahrendorf, founder of Pink Boots Society, an international nonprofit association that educates and supports women in the brewing industry. Fahrendorf’s work, along with an article in New Brewer Magazine that focused on taproom design and highlighted the need for breweries that didn’t just cater to the male demographic, inspired what Deviant Libation has become today.
“I credit Teri a lot for planting the seed," Ogden says, “but then when I read that article, it really lodged. And so, when it came down to designing my space, it was really important to me to embody these ideas and not just talk about it, be about it.”
Going in, Ogden had a vision for Deviant Libation.
“When I designed this space, I wanted it to feel warm, inclusive, and more than just a brewery,” they says. “I wanted it to be a place where everyone feels safe and welcome.”
That vision has resonated with patrons, creating what Ogden calls a “magic vibe” fostered by both the staff and the customers. But the last two years have tested this dream. Inflation has driven up costs across the board—from ingredients to CO2 for brewing—and back-to-back hurricanes dampened attendance, leaving Ogden without a salary for six months.
Community rallies with GoFundMe campaign
In early January, Tampa songwriter and author Shae Krispinsky launched a GoFundMe campaign to help keep Deviant Libation afloat. The effort highlighted the brewery’s role as an intersectional community hub and raised $10,225, just north of its $10,000 goal. The funds were a lifeline for Ogden, helping to cover rent and essential expenses during a critical period.
“The outpouring of support was overwhelming,” says Ogden. “When you’re struggling, it’s easy to feel alone, but this showed me how much this space means to the people who come here.”
While the campaign is now closed, the community’s generosity serves as a reminder of the value Deviant Libation brings to Ybor Heights.
Celebrating two years of Deviant Libation
The brewery is gearing up for a milestone event: its two-year anniversary party on January 25th. The celebration will feature five live bands, including Ogden’s group, The Path of Increased Indifference, and an organizing fair in the courtyard. The fair, spearheaded by local activists, will connect attendees with organizations working to create positive change.
In addition to music and activism, the event will showcase a special collaboration brew: a braggot created with B. Nectar Meadery in Ferndale, Mich.
“This is one of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone,” Ogden says.
Looking ahead with resilience and optimism
The challenges are far from over. Rising rent and limited visibility along Nebraska Avenue have made growth difficult.
“We’re nearly sustainable through word of mouth alone, but we’re still fighting for that next step,” Ogden says.
Efforts to improve signage and attract new patrons are ongoing.
Ogden is in the process of renegotiating increased rent costs with the landlord, who is “responding fairly and reasonably.” It's “very promising,” Ogden says.
Ogden remains committed to Deviant Libation's mission.
“This place is about more than beer,” they says. “It’s about creating a space where everyone, especially those who might not feel safe elsewhere, can feel at home.”
From hosting LGBTQ+ events to supporting local artists, Deviant Libation is a beacon of inclusivity in an increasingly polarized environment.
As Deviant Libation prepares to celebrate its second anniversary, Ogden’s gratitude for the community’s support is evident.
“If you haven’t been here yet, come check us out,” they says. “Whether you want to enjoy craft beer, explore new art, or just feel like you belong, we’re here for you.”
Join the celebration
Deviant Libation’s two-year anniversary party promises an unforgettable experience. Mark your calendars for Sat. Jan. 25, and head to 3800 Nebraska Ave. in Tampa to support this unique, community-focused gem.
For more information, go to Deviant Libation