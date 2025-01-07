HART Route 1 fare-free for year under Tampa pilot program

In a top 20 hit from the early 70s, classic rockers the Edgar Winter Group exhorted listeners to “come on and take a free ride.” Fast forward to 2025, and bus riders will have that opportunity for the next year on one of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority’s (HART) busiest routes.
As of January 5th, HART Route 1, which connects downtown Tampa and the TECO Line Streetcar to the University Area and USF via the Florida Avenue corridor, is fare-free for a year thanks to a pilot program the Tampa City Council narrowly approved in 2024.
The City Council is using $1.65 million initially proposed for electric vehicle charging stations to fund free service on the bus route through January 4, 2026. Buses will run every 15 minutes during peak hours.
Council member Lynn Hurtak proposed the fare-free pilot during budget hearings. Council member Luis Viera, current chair of the HART board, was a vocal proponent of the idea. Route 1, along with Route 6, has the highest ridership in the HART system, with more than 3,000 passenger trips a day. It also runs along Florida Avenue, the same corridor eyed for a potential expansion of the streetcar system and a possible bus rapid transit system.
