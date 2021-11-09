Renovation, expansion begins on Tampa Convention Center

The Tampa Convention Center is about to get a facelift and partial redo that will result in a new look and additional waterfront space inside.
Skanska
, a global construction and development firm, won the $38 million bid for a major renovation of the Tampa Convention Center.
Its two primary subcontractors will be ISI Demolition
, based in Kissimmee and GMF Steel Fabricators
based in Lakeland, says Scott Davis, General Superintendent, Skanska USA.
Some 200-250 construction workers will take part in the renovation under Skanska, he says.
Much of the work entails the removal of 19 columns and all of the canopy supported by those columns. The majority of work, however, will take place on the outside face of the building, which sits on the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa.
Phase one of the renovation includes a redo of the existing meeting rooms and elevator upgrades. Phase two includes the demolition of the pre-cast structure at the Riverwalk façade. It will also include the construction of 18,000 square feet of new meeting room space with waterfront views and the modernization of meeting rooms and ballrooms.
Phase two also includes an extensive upgrade to the convention center’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
“Given Skanska’s relationship with the Tampa community, the company’s selection to spearhead the Convention Center’s renovation and expansion is an incredible honor for our team,” says Michael C. Brown, executive VP and general manager of Skanska’s Florida building operations. “The Tampa Convention Center has been a crown jewel in downtown Tampa since it first opened in 1990. As Tampa continues to rise as a global city, this latest investment will bring long-term economic value to the community and further solidify downtown Tampa’s standing as a premier destination for meetings, conferences, and exhibition events.”
Skanska will work with Baker Barrios Architects
in conjunction with Convergence Design
. Project completion is expected in July 2023.
Skanska has been involved in a number of high-profile construction projects in the Tampa Bay region recently, including work on the master plan for Tampa International Airport, the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine & Heart Institute at Water Street Tampa, and the St. Pete Municipal Pier.
For more information, visit the City of Tampa website.