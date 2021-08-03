What's new at Midtown Tampa?

Midtown Tampa, a development by Bromley Companies of New York City, is rapidly taking shape with new restaurants, shops, entertainment venues, and creative spaces opening this summer and fall.The 1.8 million-square-foot designed community at the southeast corner of Dale Mabry Highway and I-275 showcases new live-work-play-and-stay spaces catering to people who desire a 24/7 urban lifestyle situated between downtown Tampa and Tampa International Airport.In additional to retail and residential, there are also 200,000 square feet of Class A offices in the first phase of construction.“It’s my new feel-good place. You can walk around, go to the eye doctor, get a massage, go to a spa, the gym, and more,” says Kathleen Hackshaw, General Manager of Midtown Tampa. “You can have a whole day out with friends and do a lot of things that are not only enjoyable, but also take care of yourself.”Midtown is about 30% open now and is expected to be completely up and running by the end of October.“Here we’ve encouraged every single store to do individual store fronts. The apartments are different from the offices, different from the retail, different from the hotels, so you’ve got a lot of variety,” Hackshaw says.A public art program is also in the works. And a commons area in the middle of the property is designed as a space for a variety of events and markets, including craft fairs, bands, and watch parties for games.3740 Midtown Drive, Tampa, FL 33607This 48,000-square-foot Market opened in July 2021, bringing everything from traditional grocery shopping to a full-service butcher, coffee bar, and certified cheese professional. Options for purchase include more than 800 local products and 160 local suppliers.1152 Assembly Drive, Tampa, FL 33607This 23,000-square-foot store had its grand opening March 5, 2021, joining the co-op’s four existing Florida stores. In addition to offering a wide variety of outdoor gear for hiking, camping, paddling, and more, REI plans to invest $10,000 into two local nonprofits: the Friends of Alafia and Florida State Parks to support Hillsborough River State Park. Buy online, pickup in store, or check out their zero-contact bike shop services.SE corner of 1-275 and Dale MabryIn July, Bromley Companies announced that Compass, Inc., and KAST Construction have leased the state-of-the-art office space at The Loft at Midtown Tampa that is now under construction. The Loft will be a 3-story building featuring contiguous office space in up to 49,327 square feet. With two indoor/outdoor balconies and 15-foot ceilings, the design is focused on wellness.3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa, FL 33607Featuring 360-degree views of downtown Tampa, the Westshore Area, and the St. Petersburg skylines, the restaurant was inspired by the vibes of the Riviera Maya town of Tulum. Select from their collection of tapas from Citrus Crab Cakes and Vegetable Bruschetta to more authentic Spanish Treats to get a taste of what Executive Chef Stephanie Bisogne has created with the freshest possible local ingredients. The restaurant has a setting and menu that are rich in old-world influence, offering guests a unique rooftop experience inside the Element Tampa Midtown hotel.3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa, FL 33607Minutes away from Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium, International Plaza, and Bay Street, this recently opened hotel sits in a perfect location for whatever your Tampa vacation may entail. Enjoy their variety of amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, roof top pool, Bar-B-Q and picnic area, and Restore Pantry, or join in on their evening Relax reception over a glass of organic wine. With 115 rooms, the hotel also houses four meeting rooms, totaling more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space.3730 Midtown Drive, Tampa, FL 33607With studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, NOVEL Midtown puts you right in the middle of all Midtown has to offer. Now open for leasing, the design approach has the apartments grounded in color, contrast, and engaging textures with a casually sophisticated balance between art deco-inspired elegance and personality. With amenities split among the three buildings there’s an ample number of activities to keep you busy.Building one features a resort-style saltwater pool with sun shelf, cabanas, grilling and drink stations, an adjacent conditioned pool lounge with shuffleboard, TVs, and bar, a two-story transitional clubroom with co-working spaces and a bar setup, and more. Buildings two and three feature a fully equipped fitness center, distinct yoga studio and spin room, adjoined wraparound balcony overlooking the Retail Plaza and Midtown Commons, a second communal courtyard with soft seating, firepits, TVs, and more.1116 Gramercy Lane, Tampa, FL 33607Coming soon, Tipsy Salonbar’s mission is to help you feel your best everyday with mini moments of luxury. With many Florida locations slated to open soon, Tipsy Salonbar is on the rise and should be on your list to check out!