Midtown Tampa transforms area around Dale Mabry, I-275

The massive Midtown Tampa project between West Tampa and Westshore bordering I-275 is moving ahead, with simultaneous construction of 1.8 million square feet of retail, residential, Class A office space, entertainment venues, and hotels. It is slated to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
The $500 million project will be the first such mixed-use complex in that part of Tampa and is envisioned as a catalyst for potential investment and growth in the surrounding commercial district and residential neighborhoods, says Margie Martin, of Walker Brands, speaking for owner and master developer Bromley Companies.
Midtown Tampa will include a first of its kind “healthy” office space designed with the lessons learned during the COVID-19 experience; The Hall at Midtown, an upscale food hall featuring local standout chefs; and Aloft and Element hotels. It will also contain 390 residential units developed by Crescent Communities.
Highwoods Properties is developing the Midtown West office tower, with Concord Hospitality developing the 235 hotel rooms and Casto & Anderson acting as development partners on the retail leasing. In all, there will be 11 buildings and four acres of space accessible to the public, according to Martin.
The project has three general contractors: Barr & Barr, taking on the site, Whole Foods, the North Garage, The Loft, and Midtown One; Summit is constructing NOVEL at Midtown; and Kelloggs & Kimsey is overseeing construction of the Aloft and Element hotels.
“All buildings are simultaneously coming out of the ground,” says Martin. The project sits on 23 acres.
So far, Midtown Tampa has announced retailers Shake Shack, REI Co-op, Midtown Tampa Chiropractic and Wellness Center, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Café, and Whole Foods. Also, Royal Pets Market & Resort, True Food Kitchen, the Midtown One office tower, F45 Training, RYDE IT with Midtown Boba, and Burton’s Grill & Bar are signed. Ponte Group Restaurant will be onsite, along with New World Trattoria, Oronzo Honest Italian, Kale Me Crazy, and BellaBrava: New World Trattoria.
In addition, The Hall at Midtown owner Jamal Wilson has said his food hall will contain an expansive space to showcase the talents of top local chefs and mixologists with diverse cuisine and cocktails. It will have more than 300 seats and a 1,200-square-foot patio, making it the largest eatery and bar in the complex. Wilson is also including a golf lane inside the restaurant.
The Loft is a three-story, mixed-use building with retail and creative boutique office space on the bottom floor and office space on the second and third floors.
“As an overall project, Midtown Tampa
is intentionally designed as a walkable, outdoor lifestyle environment where both individuals and companies will live, work, and play at their very best,” says Bromley Companies CEO Nick Haines. “The Loft has a unique set of features which contribute to the community’s wellness vision.”
It will incorporate numerous touch-free and other safety measures and is designed with physical distancing in mind and access to tenant-exclusive outdoor space.