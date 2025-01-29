Podcasts and properties: Garrett Greco talks all things Tampa development

Unique houses and antique furniture – Garrett Greco’s childhood memories revolve around being fascinated by both as he rode across Tampa with his mother. That fascination has grown into a love of real estate he shares each week in his popular Tampa Bay Developer podcast. Every Friday, a new episode focuses on the history, culture, and growth of Tampa.
The grandson of former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco and son of former judge Dick “Dickie” Greco Jr., Garrett, 32, is a fifth-generation Tampanian. His Sicilian family roots in Ybor City go back to the 1800s. The podcast often features local movers and shakers like Lightning owner and Water Street Tampa mastermind Jeff Vinik, the guest on the 100th
episode; Port Tampa Bay Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Raul Alfonso; and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.
Investing in Tampa
A self-described “bold investor,” Garrett is a real estate broker who launched Greco Real Estate in 2017. The Tampa and Sarasota company has a team of 22 licensed associates.
“Real estate has always been part of my life,” he says. “My mom worked in marketing for Bayshore Title Insurance Company while also doing wholesaling on the side in the late ’90s. I spent a lot of time riding around with her as she worked, and I was fascinated by the old, unique houses and antique furniture she came across. That exposure sparked my curiosity and eventually developed into a real passion for the industry. Pursuing real estate felt like a natural path—it was something I had already been immersed in and deeply appreciated.”
Right now, Garrett is planning to expand his interest in development from his podcast to a professional pursuit.
“Funny enough, while being the host of the Tampa Bay Developer podcast,
I’m not Garrett Greco
a developer yet,” he says. “However, I’ve always been heavily involved in real estate as a broker, investor, and consultant. Originally, I wanted to create some content for my real estate company, so I searched for a name that would resonate with the industry. I’m also under contract for my first ground-up development project, which I’m excited to share more details about soon.”
Telling Tampa’s stories
Garrett says his podcast was “born out of my love for Tampa and its history.”
“I started the podcast to create content for real estate, trying to grow my business and establish a unique marketing avenue,” he says. “I’ve always been interested in radio and talk shows. What began as a passion project quickly evolved into a key resource for locals. Today, the podcast has grown into a significant platform that not only shares insights from influential figures but also celebrates what makes Tampa special.”
Garrett says the podcast is a great forum for deep dives into issues.
“What I love most about the podcast is its unscripted, long-form format,” he says. “It allows me to have meaningful, in-depth conversations with each guest. For example, Jeff Vinik revealed during our episode that he paid three times the original $170 million price for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Insights like that make the podcast truly special. Tampa’s history is fascinating, and each guest adds a unique perspective that helps me see the city in a new light. From its streetcar network in the late 1800s to the rise of cigar manufacturing in Ybor City, and now to the incredible renaissance of today with the rapid growth of our region, Tampa’s story is a continuous evolution. After interviewing over 100 guests, I’ve gained a more holistic understanding of Tampa—its history, culture, and the factors shaping its growth today. It’s exciting to be a part of this journey and to have the opportunity to talk to the influential people driving Tampa’s transformation."
Garrett frequently gets audience tips and suggestions for shows, a sign of its growing popularity.
“That two-way interaction is one of the things I enjoy most about having a podcast. It makes it feel like a real community effort,” he says. “I’m incredibly proud of how the podcast has grown and the connections it has fostered. When I started TBD
POD, I thought it would be a small, local show for Tampa Bay residents. Now, we’re getting messages from people out of state, and even internationally, who want to move to Tampa or invest in property here. It’s surreal to think that fans of the podcast want to meet up and seek advice. It’s a testament to how much this city resonates with people and how the podcast has become a trusted resource.”
