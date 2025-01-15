PSTA's SunRunner adds station, hits 2 million riders

It’s mid-January and 2025 is already an eventful year for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s SunRunner system.
The Tampa Bay region’s first, and currently only, bus rapid transit system has added a new station on the 100 block of First Avenue North, bringing it closer to the St. Pete Pier and the downtown waterfront. SunRunner hit a significant ridership milestone, carrying its 2 millionth passenger since launching in October 2022. The St. Petersburg City Council has also funded a new initiative, SunRunner After Dark, that will provide service every 15 minutes on Friday and Saturday nights until midnight.
During a January 10th ribbon-cutting celebration for the new station, PSTA CEO Brad Miller notes that sometimes these public events put on with much fanfare are orchestrated. He points to the example of a groundbreaking ceremony where dirt is brought in for a photo opportunity with dignitaries and shovels even though construction is weeks or months away. But not this ribbon-cutting. It’s the real deal. Once a slow-rolling SunRunner breaks through a ribbon stretched across the road, the station is open for passengers and buses.
Lots of people- young people, old people, residents, tourists, workers, students, etc. - want to come to downtown St. Pete, Miller says. The new station makes it more convenient for all of them.
“I think this will really increase the ridership on the SunRunner in a big way because it connects the community even better,” Miller says.
PSTA was able to add the new station because the development and construction of the original SunRunner network, which runs east along First Avenue North and west along First Avenue South between downtown and St. Pete Beach, came in $5 million under budget. Miller credits that to PSTA staff, including the “father of SunRunner,” PSTA Director of Project Management Abhishek Dayal. Dayal is departing the agency for a new professional opportunity, but stayed on to see the new station open, Miller says.
During the January 10th event, Congresswoman Kathy Castor, State Representative Lindsay Cross, Saint Petersburg City Council Chair Copley Gerdes, and PSTA Chair and St. Petersburg City Council member Gina Driscoll share insights on the federal, state, and local partnership that’s made SunRunner possible.
Castor says PSTA’s innovative approach and success at helping small businesses and taking cars off the road to reduce congestion helped the agency get nearly $28 million in additional federal funding for the purchase of all-electric and hybrid buses.
Cross says SunRunner is “more than just a way to get around town.”
“It is a commitment to economic opportunity, to cultural accessibility, and to environmental sustainability,” she says.
Gerdes highlights the St. Petersburg City Council’s vote to fund the SunRunner After Dark program.
“We look forward to many more partnerships with PSTA to continue to connect our community, not only in St. Pete but across Pinellas County,” he says.
Local business leader Chuck Prather, owner of Teak, Driftwood Cafe, Pier Teaki, and the Birchwood, talks about the benefits of a bus rapid transit system that drops riders “just steps away from our businesses.”
“The SunRunner is helping us grow by connecting customers and employees to downtown’s incredible dining, shopping, and entertainment options,” Prather says.
