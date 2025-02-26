St. Pete's Innovare affordable housing community celebrates one year of changing lives

Volunteers of America of Florida President and CEO Janet Stringfellow describes the lack of housing for low-income individuals as “a tsunami” in the housing market worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
In 2024, the nonprofit opened the affordable housing complex Innovare in St. Petersburg to be part of the solution. Co-located with VOAF’s administrative offices at 850 Fifth Ave. S., Innovare is a 50-unit mix of one and two-bedroom apartments housing individuals and families that earn 60 percent or less of the area median income. What makes Innovare unique is the focus on housing people transitioning out of homelessness or facing severe financial hardships. Half of the apartments are set aside for people who have experienced homelessness. Fifteen percent are reserved for people with special needs.
During a Valentine’s Day ceremony marking Innovare’s first anniversary, Stringfellow says many people find themselves experiencing homelessness because of a series of unforeseen adverse life events. Innovare provides stability and a sense of community to help them get back on their feet, she says. That allows them to focus on things like finding a job and raising their children. Through VOAF, residents are also able to access services like mental health and addiction support.
Kwanisha Palmer, 38, a single parent of four, moved into a two-bed, two-bath apartment at Innovare last year.
From a hotel to a transitional house and back to a hotel in the St. Pete area, the last resort for Palmer and her children was a shelter. Between caring for her children and working, her challenges were like a heavy load on her shoulders.
“Before I came to Innovare, I went through a lot without help. My wage was insufficient to afford an apartment,” Palmer says.
A past eviction also prevented her from passing the common background check for renters. At Innovare’s one-year celebration, Palmer is among the residents celebrating the positive change in their lives.
“I have my own apartment, and I can afford it,” she says with a smiling face.
Innovare is among a series of affordable housing projects developed through the Advantage Pinellas Housing Compact, a commitment from local governments to collaborate with nonprofits, affordable housing developers, and other partners to increase the affordable housing stock in the county. For Innovare, $1 from Penny for Pinellas sales tax revenues went toward land acquisition. The City of St. Petersburg also committed $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
VOAF has affordable housing communities for low-income and homeless veterans, seniors, individuals with special needs, and low-income individuals and families across Florida. New communities in Palm Bay and Broward County are in the pipeline.
“VOAF is looking for opportunities, collaboration, and partnership with community members and banks to multiply affordable housing for low-income individuals and families,” Stringfellow says.
Affordable housing is one of many services VOAF offers. The nonprofit serves more than 5,000 individuals, including veterans, families, seniors, and individuals with special needs, in 17 counties and 28 cities in the state of Florida, according to the VOAF annual report.
It is the state affiliate of Volunteers of America, a faith-based, more than 125-year-old nonprofit social services organization.
For more information, go to Volunteers of America Florida
