Tampa Downtown Partnership "What's Pop-In?" sessions seek feedback on downtown's future

The Tampa Downtown Partnership's "What's Pop-In?” listening sessions will travel downtown’s seven neighborhoods from May 28th through June 4th to get insights and opinions on downtown’s future.
Sessions are scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28th at Grand Central at Kennedy in the Channel District; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 29th at Late Start Brewing in Central Park; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 30th at Top Shelf Sports Lounge in the downtown core; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31st at Small Giant in Water Street Tampa; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 1st at Boulevard at West River in the West River District; 9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 2nd at Ulele in Tampa Heights; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 3rd at Tori Bar in West Riverfront; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4th at the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta at Lykes Gaslight Square Park in the Downtown River Arts District.
At each session, Downtown Partnership staff will listen to ideas and concerns, track trends, and ask visitors to vote on a question tied to a major topic like growth, transportation, or public parks. The Downtown Partnership plans to use feedback from the sessions to help shape work plans for future projects and share notable findings with community partners.
For more information, go to Tampa Downtown Partnership
