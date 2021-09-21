Grocery shopping options up in Tampa as new stores open in downtown, Tampa Heights, Westshore Marina

The opening of a new Publix Greenwise grocery store in Water Street Tampa just a few blocks from another relatively new full-service Publix in the Channel District is evidence of the sustainable growth taking place and anticipated for downtown Tampa.
At the same time, a Sprouts grocery store is being built in Tampa Heights on the northern edge of Downtown, a new 48,000-square-foot Whole Foods recently opened in Midtown Tampa on Dale Mabry Highway near I-275, and Duckweed Urban Market is expanding with a new store in the West Shore Marina District and another coming to NOHO (North Howard) neighborhood.
Erick Candamo, a Tampa resident who recently moved into downtown with his wife, now lives in Heron Residences on Water Street with Publix Greenwise Market on the ground floor.
“We knew moving to Downtown would mean that everything was within walking distance but going downstairs for groceries has made it so much more convenient for us,” Candamo says.
“My grocery shopping experience has been elevated thanks to the Publix Greenwise Market on Water Street,” Candamo says. “Now I can order my favorite beverage and sip while I shop. No time to make lunch? I can go here for a delicious, handcrafted sandwich or a made-to-order meal.”
If Publix doesn’t have what he’s looking for, there’s always more options for produce, within walking distance and a new Sprouts is going up in the nearby Tampa Heights neighborhood.
“Locals have been requesting our stores in various neighborhoods throughout the area,” says Kalia Pang, Sprouts spokesperson. “The opening of our location at The Heights will help us serve shoppers in Tampa’s urban core at the destination development.”
Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country announced last month that construction at their new Tampa Heights location is progressing with plans to open on Oct. 27, 2021.
The 24,000-square-foot store will be located at 101 North 7th Avenue. Known for bringing shoppers a farmer’s market experience, Sprouts features fresh produce, innovative, seasonal, and attribute-driven products as well as organic products, plant-based, keto, paleo, and more.
Not only do these new and upcoming grocery stores bring residents more options for shopping, they also bring an abundance of job opportunities.
The new Sprouts location is expected to provide about 100 full-and part-time jobs from department managers, clerks, cashiers, administrative coordinator, to scan coordinator, and more. Visit the Sprouts Farmers Market
website to apply and learn more about employee benefits.
“We’re looking forward to bringing Sprouts to The Heights and serve more shoppers seeking fresh, quality food to support their lifestyles,” Pang says.
The growing grocery store scene in Tampa also adds to the city’s high rating for livability. AreaVibes, a company known for creating Livability Scores out of 100 for cities across the U.S. and Canada, uses a unique algorithm to evaluate multiple data points for locations including amenities, cost of living, crime, etc. They found that the livability score in Tampa is 76 out of 100, placing it in the 84th percentile of cities across America.
Looking for a new job? Check out careers at Publix, Whole Foods Market, and Duckweed Urban Market.