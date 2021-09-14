Fitness Center, plus ice cream and coffee shops moving into Water Street Tampa

Among the unique flavors offered at Chill Bros? Belgian Brown and Café con Leche Chunk! Courtesy of Chill Brothers

Water Street Tampa will soon welcome three new small businesses to retail spaces inside the Downtown Tampa waterfront development: Orangetheory Fitness, Shortwave Coffee, and Chill Bros. Scoop Shop.



With Water Street Tampa’s Phase One set to be completed later this year, developer Strategic Property Partners (SPP) says residents can expect approximately 70 retailers upon completion, while green spaces and plaza areas come to life.



“In SPP we pride ourselves in bringing a variety of businesses to Water Street Tampa. [The newly signed leases] are just the beginning of those types of things,” says Susan Martin, VP of Retail and Place Management at Strategic Property Partners. “This brings to our neighbors, residents, even people coming into town for a convention, a place to work out, a place to grab a cup of coffee, and a place to get a scoop of ice cream.”



With about a dozen new leases signed at Water Street Tampa this year, these three tenants, alongside existing tenants, say they see value in establishing a footprint in this urban mixed-use development while it is still under construction.



Here are the three additions:



Orangetheory Fitness

Located in the retail space of the Cumberland Avenue parking garage



Known for its science-backed approach to fitness, this international boutique fitness studio is slated to open this fall. Adjacent to the neighborhood’s newest trophy office tower and first WELL Core and Shell-certified office building in nearly 30 years, Thousand & One, the fitness studio further prioritizes a local emphasis on mental and physical wellbeing. Combining science, coaching, and technology to maximize results, this location will offer heart rate-based total-body group workouts.



Shortwave Coffee

Located in one of Sparkman Wharf’s premium ground-floor retail spaces



This award-winning craft coffee shop based out of Columbia, MO, will make its debut in Tampa in early 2022. The roastery and café brings you breakfast, lunch, and bakery items, along with espresso-based drinks and freshly brewed coffee and tea. Shortwave roasts their own coffee beans and will provide a full espresso bar, coffee catering, and the option of a pop-up café at different events.



Chill Bros. Scoop Shop

Located at the base of Cora, a new apartment complex along Cumberland Avenue



Expanding their business, the Tampa-native Chillura brothers, founders of Chill Bros. Scoop Shop, are opening their third location in Tampa at Water Street. Named after the brothers, their shop focuses on crafting their whole product locally starting at the ice cream itself to the waffle cones and toppings. Opening in early 2022, customers will get the chance to enjoy their scoops made from an all-natural custard base from Florida milk and cream, egg yolks, pure cane sugar, and a dash of salt. Be sure to check out their traditional American-style ice cream.

