Water Street Tampa takes shape as cranes dot the sky, construction workers scurry below

At a time when wellness and getting one’s lifestyle back is on virtually everyone’s mind, the construction of the world’s first WELL-certified community is progressing rapidly in downtown Tampa’s Channel District.
The much-acclaimed Water Street Tampa project broke ground three years ago and the landscape that was previously underutilized has since changed dramatically. The new urban community is designed to “deepen people’s interactions with the cityscape, the natural environment, and each other” and integrates green spaces, sustainability, walkability, and wellness across the 50-acre mixed-use waterfront neighborhood.
“Since we introduced the vision of Water Street Tampa
, much of the past five years has been dedicated to planning for what we are now seeing -- a real, forward-thinking, urban neighborhood,” says Charlie Rollins, EVP and Director of Development and Construction at Strategic Property Partners (SPP), a partnership between Cascade Investment LLC, and Jeff Vinik, owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. “All of the ten buildings that are a part of the first phase of Water Street Tampa will be completed by early 2022 and we continue to be excited about supporting the economic growth of the Tampa Bay region.”
The latest milestones include finishing touches at Sparkman Wharf
where façade work is complete and new retailers are opening their doors to visitors. F45 recently announced their opening and JoToro, the Mexican eatery concept by Michelin-star Chef Joe Isidori, opens in early November. Upstairs, the build-out of the loft-style office space with views of the waterfront is nearly complete.
By the end of 2021, the neighborhood will really start to take shape.
The dual-tower Heron residential building will be welcoming rental residents by March. According to Water Street’s website, nearly 2,000 new residents will call the neighborhood home by the end of 2021.
Other highlights slated for completion in the next year include the opening of the new 26-floor JW Marriott Water Street Tampa and The Tampa EDITION -- the city’s first five-star hotel, featuring 172 hotel rooms and 37 for-sale, hotel-branded residences, the only offering of its kind in the Tampa Bay Area.
The 20-story 1001 Water Street “trophy” office building with ground-floor retail, should be ready for delivery in summer 2021.
Also finishing up: the much-anticipated Cumberland Avenue connection between downtown and the Channel District, and Cumberland Garage will provide parking for visitors, residents, office workers, and staff of the University of South Florida's Morsani College of Medicine.
All told, the Water Street Tampa development will feature over 70 unique retailers and restaurants, 1,300 new rental apartment homes in four distinct buildings, the first four and five-star hotels in Tampa Bay, and the first hotel-branded residences available for sale in the region. USF Health’s Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute
is also located in the heart of the district.
In total, an estimated 23,000 people will live, work, and visit Water Street Tampa each day when it is complete.