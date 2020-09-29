Newest apartment building topping out at Water Street Tampa embraces wellness, healthy living

Water Street Tampa’s newest jewel, a 23-story apartment complex that “embraces Tampa’s vibrant native environment,” has topped out. Leasing in the 388-unit tower is expected at 1011 East Cumberland Avenue this fall.
This newest complex, spearheaded by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and his Strategic Property Partners LLC, was designed by the New York City-based architecture firm of COOKFOX, which focuses on “environmentally responsive designs,” and on mental health and physical health. The design also includes 6,521 square feet of retail space.
The construction management firm, Moss, oversaw the construction of the tower.
“As we reach this significant milestone for 1011 East Cumberland Avenue, we appreciate the monumental progress that is taking place each day to bring Water Street Tampa to fruition,” says SPP CEO James Nozar. “Reflecting our vision for the neighborhood, the building brings another architecturally distinct contextual and high-quality offering to Water Street Tampa.”
The apartments, from studios to three-bedroom units, are located next to the University of South Florida Medical School, and near Orange Theory, Fabrica Pizza, Publix Greenwise, Sparkman Wharf, and Amalie Arena. Those who lease the apartments, which have floor-to-ceiling windows, will be offered an array of amenities, including cooking classes, bike tours, yoga and meditation classes, and other curated adventures.
“We designed 1011 East Cumberland Avenue to create a true sanctuary for residents in Tampa by providing an active, design-forward and nature-connected living experience,” says Darin Reynolds, a COOKFOX Architects partner. “We are proud to be part of SPP’s incredible vision for Water Street Tampa and to share this innovative biophilic building with the Tampa Community.”
There will be a café space connected to the building’s lobby with extensive outdoor seating, as well as other retail. A woonerf, an urban street design concept from the Netherlands, also called a residential yard, will surround the lobby to allow for shared space for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.
For more information, visit the website for Water Street Tampa
