WeWork Place now open in downtown Tampa

WeWork is doubling down on its confidence in the economic growth of the city of Tampa, with a hip, modern take on co-working space for techno-driven startups and established companies of all sizes ready to move to the next level.
The global shared workspace company will celebrate its first Tampa location with a ribbon-cutting for WeWork Place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18 at 501 E. Kennedy Blvd., in Suite 1400. Networking and tours will begin after the ceremony.
A second location is anticipated in the summer of 2020 at the Heights Union Creative Office Center. The 342,000 square foot Class AA office complex is under construction next to Armature Works in Tampa Heights.
“WeWork's interest in Tampa stemmed from several area highlights such as its corporate incentives, business diversity, affordable lifestyle, and a growing young, educated workforce,” says Bobby Condon, WeWork Southeast General Manager, responding to an email questionnaire.
“We’re thrilled to open our first location here and continue to grow with a second in 2020 as these spaces will fill an immediate need for physical workspace, programming, and resources to help bolster Tampa’s growing innovation economy and companies looking to scale.”
Condon also singled out Tampa as among the fastest-growing cities in the Southeast.
WeWork’s signature style is to design shared space and common areas with light, airy, modern and hip décor, art, and flashes of neon. Startups and more seasoned entrepreneurial businesses ready for new growth are among WeWork’s targeted market.
WeWork Place will fill in a total of more than 60,000 square feet of flexible office space. The location officially opened on Dec. 16 on the 14th and 15th floors of the 20-story Class A office building on Kennedy, in the core of Tampa’s redevelopment driven downtown. Plans call for office space on the 16th floor to open in summer 2020.
In addition to the ribbon cutting with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, WeWork Place is hosting a welcome week through Friday, with free tryouts for prospective clients, networking events, happy hours and meet-and-greets for members.
Lounges, collaborative conference rooms, private offices, and a fitness center are among the amenities. A restaurant and bank are on the first floor.
Tampa Riverwalk, Amalie Arena as well as more restaurants, bars, and Tampa Theatre are within short walking distances.
One of the first member companies settling into WeWork Place is Oldsmar-based Sunbelt Staffing, which specializes in job placement for physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners, and clinical nurses.
“WeWork's downtown location, vibrant energy, and collaborative environment will be a strong resource as Sunbelt Staffing continues to expand its presence in Tampa Bay and beyond,” says Kim Western, vice president of Sunbelt Staffing, in a statement provided by WeWork.
Though WeWork has been in the news in 2019 for significant financial challenges nationally and globally, it says it supports more than 600,000 memberships at 600 locations worldwide in 122 cities in 32 countries. More than a third of Fortune 500 companies are WeWork members, according to company officials.
