10 projects to watch in (the rest of) 2025 (and beyond)

Here's a look at 10 notable development and construction projects around Tampa Bay in 2025.
Midtown East
Midtown East
, the crown jewel office tower in the mixed-use Midtown Tampa development in the Westshore District, is slated to open in April. Like the smaller Midtown West office building that opened in 2021, the Class A office building is a joint venture between Midtown Tampa developer Bromley Companies and Highwood Properties, Tampa’s largest office landlord.
Before the doors open, the 18-story, 440,000-square-foot office tower is well on its way to fully- leased. The new headquarters of Tampa Electric Co. and Peoples Gas will take up two-thirds of the building, with an expected mid-year move-in date. Energy Insurance Mutual Limited, an insurance and risk financing firm for the energy industry, has leased more than 16,000 square feet. Consulting, analytics, and technology firm Booz Allen Hamilton is relocating from the Urban Centre to Midtown East in the second quarter of the year. When the building opens in April, professional services and staffing firm Insight Global will be the first tenant, moving into approximately 20,000 square feet of space.
While the office market at large still struggles with high vacancy rates from remote and hybrid work, Bromley CEO Nick Haines says a series of factors have Midtown East set up to thrive. It’s a first-class building with outdoor terraces on each floor and a rooftop terrace; floor-to-ceiling windows offering 360-degree panoramic views of Westshore, downtown, South Tampa, Tampa International Airport, Tampa Bay, and St. Pete; and The Conservatory, a lounge area with private breakout rooms and a podcast studio. It’s an accessible commute for employees from across the region, has ample parking, and offers the shops, restaurants, apartments, hotel, fitness and wellness studios, and walkability of Midtown Tampa.
“I think it’s a very unique offering,” Haines says. “We’re finding across the country, whether it’s our properties in New York or Tampa, this is the kind of experience tenants want. They’re all looking for an environment where they can get their employees back to the office and a place their employees are going to be excited to come back to. It’s in this highly amenitized environment of Midtown too. I think it really checks all the boxes for what a Fortune 500 customer wants.”
Gasworx
It will be a busy year of construction for Gasworx, the 50-acre mixed-use district between Ybor City and the Channel District that Ybor developer Darryl Shaw is developing in partnership with Washington D.C.-based firm KETTLER.
In late 2024, La Unión Residence and Social Hall
, a 317-unit luxury apartment community on the 1700 block of Nuccio Parkway, became the first Gasworx project to reach completion and open its doors. No new developments are slated to come online in 2025 but plenty is happening. Construction continues on Gasworx’s second residential building, a 390-unit apartment building with 8,000 square feet of retail adjacent to La Unión that’s slated to open in early 2026.
Meanwhile, across Nuccio Parkway, construction begins on a series of projects that KETTLER Senior Vice President of Multifamily Development Graham Tyrrell says will “really create the hub of Gasworx.”
There’s a five-story residential building with 140 mostly one-bedroom apartments and 18,000 square feet of retail. A vacant warehouse will be renovated and KETTLERA rendering of the marketplace and office building coming to Gasworx.
repurposed into a 28,000-square-foot marketplace with restaurants, retail, and indoor-outdoor seating. That marketplace will be connected to a 100,000-square-foot Class A office building that will house Grow Financial’s future headquarters.
The next phase also includes a 10-story residential building with 376 units, 29,000 square feet of retail space, and amenities like a rooftop pool, fitness center, listening lounge, clubroom, and a seventh-floor outdoor courtyard. The four buildings are slated to be completed in late 2026 or early 2027.
“With the four projects going up, there’s a lot of retail throughout, along with the office and residential,” Tyrrell says. “So it’s very much a mixed-use development.”
Construction will also include The Paseo, a pedestrian-friendly street with outdoor dining connecting the marketplace to the residential buildings, a three-quarter acre city park, and a new TECO Line Streetcar system stop.
Howard Frankland Bridge, FDOT I-275 projects
The new westbound (southbound) span of the Howard Frankland Bridge
from Tampa to St. Petersburg opens this spring, with a projected late March/early April timeline. The new eight-lane bridge will include four southbound (Tampa to St. Petersburg) lanes and two tolled express lanes in each direction. There will also be a shared-use bicycle/pedestrian path separated from vehicle traffic lanes.
When the new span opens, the existing westbound/southbound bridge to St. Pete and Pinellas County will be converted to the eastbound/northbound bridge to Tampa and Hillsborough. The existing northbound bridge, which dates back to 1960, will be demolished.
The new Howard Frankland span is among several major Interstate 275 projects the Florida Department of Transportation has in the works in 2025 and beyond. In January of this year, a new travel lane in each direction opened along the stretch between Interstate 4 and Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, part of a project to add capacity
within the existing road right-of-way.
The massive reconstruction and reconfiguration of the I-275/I-4 interchange
in downtown Tampa isn’t scheduled for completion until 2027. But construction picks up steam this year. Work has started on the foundation and columns for a new exit bridge connecting I-275 southbound to I-4 eastbound, says FDOT District 7 construction project manager Austin Petersen, and crews should start to set bridge beams mid-year. A second new exit bridge on the interstate will connect I-275 northbound directly to Ybor City.
“Traffic exiting 275 to go to Ybor will no longer go on I-4,” Petersen says.
The I-4 eastbound exit to Ybor will shift from 21st/22nd streets to 14th/15th streets. The I-4 eastbound frontage road (13th Avenue) will be widened to two lanes. The ramp from westbound I-4 to northbound I-275 will be widened to two lanes, with an additional merge lane on I-275 northbound between I-4 and the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit.
The exit ramp from westbound I-4 to southbound I-275 will be widened from two to three lanes and the southbound I-275 exit to downtown Tampa will be shifted to the west.
The massive reconstruction of the I-275 and State Road 60
interchange in the Westshore District is also slated to start construction later this year. That project includes widening I-275 to add two new express lanes in each direction; widening SR 60; a new flyover ramp from the Howard Frankland Bridge to westbound SR 60 for traffic traveling to Tampa International Airport; reconnecting local roadways at Reo Street, Occident Street, and Trask Street to help improve local traffic circulation; and improvements to connect to the local shared-use path and trail network and the shared-use path built as part of the new Howard Frankland span.
Robles Park Village redevelopment
Over the last decade and a half, the Tampa Housing Authority has partnered with private developers on ambitious plans to raze and redevelop aging public housing complexes into modern, mixed-income, mixed-use developments that include new affordable housing. First, downtown’s Central Park Village was demolished to make way for the Encore district. Then, West Tampa’s North Boulevard Homes site was transformed into the West River district.
Now, the focus is on the redevelopment of Robles Park Village
, the circa 1951 public housing community in Tampa Heights. The Housing Authority has moved out residents to vacate the property and make way for the demolition of the buildings on site. After demolition, the Housing Authority will work with developer Property Markets Group’s affordable housing division, PMG Affordable, on a redevelopment project to replace the apartment complex’s 433 units with over 1,850 units, including market-rate rentals, townhomes, housing for seniors, and a total of 1,260 affordable housing units.
One and a half acres of Zion Cemetery, a historic Black cemetery, stood on the site and was paved over in the mid-20th century to make way for Robles Park Village. Ground penetrating radar shows more than 400 graves remain on the property. There are efforts underway to create a memorial park that spans the area of Zion Cemetery on the Robles Park property and adjacent sites. For the time being, a historical marker for Zion Cemetery was unveiled in late February.
The master plan for the redevelopment also includes a 30,000-square-foot community center, the Robles Park Smart Community Hub, a grocery store, a Zion Museum and Education Center, a wellness center, a child care center, a community garden, a work training center, and an art pavilion and garden.
Straz Center, Tampa Museum of Art, Tampa Theatre
In Tampa, major projects are coming down the pike for three city-owned cultural landmarks. Work will start on the $100 million expansion of the Straz Center for the Performing Arts
. That project adds approximately 200,000 square feet of space, expands the Patel Conservatory, adds an event center, upgrades the Riverwalk Stage, includes a “veil” design along the riverfront, adds a rooftop terrace and bar and other terrace space, relocates and expands the center’s restaurants, and adds dining options. Tampa’s Gresham Smith and Orlando-based DLR Group are the architects. Clearwater’s Creative Contractors is the contractor.
The Tampa Museum of Art
's $110 million Centennial Expansion will include a four-story addition jutting out over a terrace facing the river and a 150-seat auditorium overlooking the river for lectures, recitals, and multimedia performances. The museum will also install a 40 ft. by 30 ft. digital exhibition wall on the second floor of the addition. New York’s Weiss/Manfredi is the design firm. The Beck Group, a national firm with headquarters in Dallas and a Tampa office, is the construction manager.
The Tampa Theatre
will spend 2025 in “full planning mode” on a restoration and renovation project to return the theater to its past glory in time for its 100th anniversary in October 2026, says Vice President, Director of Marketing and Community Relations Jill Witecki. Construction is expected to kick off in January 2026.
“Our goal has long been to fully restore the theater in time for our 100th anniversary as a gift back to the community because we are a community-supported organization and a city-owned building,” Witecki says.
DLR Group, with offices in Orlando, is handling the design and Clearwater’s Creative Contractors is the builder. That’s the same team that helmed the lobby restoration in 2017-18 and the construction of the microcinema that opened in 2024.
The upcoming project will restore the main theater to its original, classic look while adding modern technological upgrades and ADA-compliant improvements. The project will also renovate second and third-floor space in the back of the buildingCourtesy Tampa TheatreA rendering of the Tampa Theatre's planned Peacock Room, an event space with a 1920s speakeasy and lounge look.
into office space for the entire staff team, add a fourth floor in the back as a creative lab, and renovate second-floor office space at the building front into a rental and event space tentatively called the “Peacock Room.” Witecki says the concept is a 1920s bar and lounge space.
The Straz Center, Tampa Museum of Art, and Tampa Theatre projects are each funded by a mix of funds from Tampa’s Downtown Community Redevelopment Area and private donations.
Luxury towers
The Residences at 400 Central
, St. Pete’s tallest building and the tallest residential building on Florida’s Gulf Coast, is on schedule to open this summer. The 46-story, 515-foot condominium and office tower by billionaire developer and businessman John Catsimatidis Sr.’s Red Apple Group includes 301 luxury condos, ground floor retail and restaurant space, and Class A office space.
On March 3rd, Catsimatidis announced that all 40,000 square feet of office space is leased, but he can't name the tenant for the time being.
Elsewhere in and around downtown St. Pete, The Nolen
, a 23-story, 31-unit boutique condominium tower, is nearing completion on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. Panama-based Savages Coffees is opening its first U.S. location in the ground floor retail space.
Art House St. Petersburg
, a 42-story, 244-unit luxury condominium tower at 235 First Ave. S., topped out in late 2024 and is scheduled to be complete in late 2025.
The 33-story, 268-unit luxury apartment tower 3rd & 3rd is also under construction at 235 Third St. Echelon is the developer and KAST Construction is the contractor.
In the EDGE District, construction on Viv apartments
, two 15-story towers totaling 269 units, is scheduled to be complete in the late part of 2025.
In downtown Tampa, construction continues on One Tampa, a 42-story condo tower at North Florida and East Twigg streets, and Pendry Residences Tampa, a 38-story tower at 111 S. Ashley Drive that will have 207 luxury condominium units above a 220-room luxury hotel. They are part of the current wave of downtown highrise construction that includes AER Tampa, the 31-story, 334-unit luxury tower with 13,800 square feet of ground-floor retail that opened in late 2024 in the River Arts District.
Tampa West Riverwalk expansion
Tampa’s approximately $56.9 million West Riverwalk expansion is currently scheduled to begin construction in November 2025 with a projected January 2027 completion date.
The project fills in approximately five miles of gaps to create a 12.2 multi-use path. It will extend the Riverwalk along the west side of the Hillsborough River from East Kennedy Boulevard to Rome Avenue. It will fill a gap from Platt Street to Brorein Street. “Complete streets” projects along Platt Street from Rome Avenue to City of Tampa
Bayshore Boulevard; Rome Avenue from Platt to Columbus Drive; and Columbus Drive from Rome to North Boulevard will include enhancements for pedestrian and bicycle traffic. In the Ridgewood Park neighborhood on the east side of the Hillsborough River, the project will also include improvements from North Boulevard and Seventh Avenue up to Columbus.
The project will improve pedestrian and bicycle facilities in West Tampa and better connect West Tampa to downtown. It will also include improved pedestrian crossings, waterfront overlooks, solar trail lighting, tree plantings, and trail furniture.
Expansion plans have been in the works since the city won a $24 million U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD grant in September 2020. In late 2024, a majority of the Tampa City Council, in their role as the Community Redevelopment Agency Board, approved an additional $10 million in CRA funds for the West Riverwalk project.
Tampa Union Station
The multi-million dollar renovation and restoration of historic Tampa Union Station, 601 N. Nebraska Ave., is slated to get underway. As of early March, Tampa officials say the city’s Construction Services Division is reviewing site plans for the project. After that, the station will be tented and treated for termites.
Then comes the part that community nonprofit group Friends of Tampa Union Station
has for years championed and anticipated - a project to repair, modernize, and preserve the station, which was built in 1912, added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974, and remains a busy Amtrak station to this day. The City of Tampa is putting approximately $4 million in Community Redevelopment Agency funds toward the project.
After the renovation, the big picture vision is to maintain the Amtrak station while turning unused and underused areas of a building in between rapidly redeveloping areas of downtown into a community event and gathering place steeped in character and history. The city is considering additions like a coffee shop and a co-working space to the renovated station.
New city halls
Horizon West Bay
, the $81 million mixed-use redevelopment project on the 400 block of West Bay Drive that includes a new Largo City Hall, retail space, and a parking garage, is in its final stages of construction with a projected summer completion date.
Largo is relocating City Hall from Highland Boulevard to the new development to spur redevelopment along the West Bay Drive corridor. Horizon West Bay will include a plaza with outdoor seating, an amphitheater and event space, and three retail spaces totaling approximately 18,000 square feet. Clearwater’s Biltmore Construction is the contractor. ASD Sky, a national firm with a Tampa location, is the design firm.
Construction started on a new $31.6 million Clearwater City Hall
with a November 2024 groundbreaking ceremony. The two-story, 40,000-square-foot City Hall at 200City of ClearwaterA rendering of the interior of Clearwater's future City Hall
S. Myrtle Ave. will be named for longtime Clearwater City Manager William B. Horne II, who passed away in August 2021, a few weeks before his planned retirement. Penny for Pinellas sales tax funds will cover $22.65 million of the construction costs. Oldsmar’s Ajax Building Co. is the contractor. St. Pete’s Wannemacher Jensen Architects is the design firm.
Sprowls Horizon Sports Park
In Pinellas Park, construction is underway on Sprowls Horizon Sports Park
, a youth sports complex intended to boost the region’s sports tourism industry.
The approximately $23 million sports complex is under construction at 4100 66th Ave. N., the former site of the city’s Youth Park sports complex. Named for former Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, the complex will have six youth baseball diamonds modeled after actual Florida Grapefruit League ballparks, a soccer field, an outdoor roller hockey rink, and a community plaza.
Clearwater-based Sports Facilities Companies is managing design and construction and will oversee day-to-day operations. Sprowls Horizon Sports Park is scheduled to open in spring 2026.