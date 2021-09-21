83 Degrees, USF Mass Comm launch East Tampa storytelling project

Read more articles by Wayne Garcia.

Wayne Garcia is a journalism instructor and former director of the Zimmerman School of Advertising & Mass Communications at USF Tampa. His background is in political and investigative journalism. He worked for the St. Petersburg Times, Tampa Tribune, Creative Loafing, and Gainesville Sun newspapers. He is the 2009 recipient of the Irene Miller Vigilance in Journalism Award from the Pinellas Chapter of the ACLU.