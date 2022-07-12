Masthead images: Tampa Bay History Center Walking Tours

Focus Areas
A Tampa Bay History Center walking tour of historic Central Avenue is a history lesson on the "Harlem of the South" and African American life in Tampa from the 1890s to 1960s.
Photos by Carole Devillers.
Tour guide Ersula Odom takes participants through Tampa’s Central Park district, originally known as The Scrub, where only a handful of old buildings remain.
Photos by Carole Devillers.
Built in 1901, the Jackson House was Tampa’s only 24-room boarding house for African Americans during segregation, hosting famous Black musicians and civil rights leaders. This historic landmark is now awaiting restoration.
Photos by Carole Devillers.
The walking tour passes by a huge mural of Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Jimi Hendrix covering the side of a building in the former Scrub neighborhood.
Photos by Carole Devillers.
The whole history of the African American community is depicted through Rufus Butler Seder’s LIFETILES within Perry Harvey, Sr. Park for the enjoyment and education of the visitors.
Photos by Carole Devillers
Tour guide Ersula Odom relates the Early Years of The Scrub with the LIFETILES of Rufus Butler Seder who used hand cast optical tiles and historic photographs to create his artwork.
Photos by Carole Devillers.
The timeline of Central Avenue is depicted in these LIFETILES from a palmetto scrub to a neighborhood to a thriving business district.
Photos by Carole Devillers.
Michael Parker’s work “Leaders’ Row” shows a selection of influential African American leaders who left their mark on the city and on the lives of those they inspired.
Photos by Carole Devillers.
Perry Harvey, Sr. was a leader by example and an important force in Tampa’s civil rights struggle. His statue by Joel Randell welcomes visitors with open arms.
Photos by Carole Devillers.
St Peter Claver Catholic School is Florida’s oldest existing African American school. Destroyed by arson in 1894 because of racism, a wooden building was erected in 1896 to be replaced in 1929 by the present red-brick building.
Photos by Carole Devillers.
Built at the turn of the 20th century, these remaining houses from The Scrub era are now in the hands of Tampa Housing Authority to be restored as historic landmarks.
Photos by Carole Devillers.
Welcoming visitors to Perry Harvey, Sr. Park, James Simon’s sculptures of musicians, dancers, and a jukebox highlight the importance of music to the culture of the historic Central Avenue Business District.
Photos by Carole Devillers.
Masthead images: Tampa Bay History Center Walking Tours
Carole Devillers
|
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Share
Share
Read more articles by
Carole Devillers
.
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about
Devillers and her work
.
Related Tags
Arts
,
Downtown Tampa
,
History
,
Neighborhoods
,
Outdoor recreation
,
Speakers
,
Tourism
East Tampa
