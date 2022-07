Read more articles by Jay Nolan.

Jay Nolan is an award-winning photographer and visual storyteller based in the Tampa Bay Area of Florida. A former Tampa Tribune photographer, his images have appeared the Tampa Bay Times, Associated Press and Der Speigel. He also covers events for clients such as Hillsborough Community College, Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida. He attended the University of Minnesota and now lives in Tampa. His work can be viewed at Jay Nolan Media