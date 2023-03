April arts roundup in Tampa Bay

Artist Daniel Mrgan's work is part of the exhibition "Originals" at The Bricks in Ybor City.

Pinellas County elementary and middle school student artwork like "Butterflies in Flight" will be on display in the "State of the Digital Arts (SODA)" exhibition at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art.

Interpretations of Hellenistic era artwork such as the sculpture "Mask of Father Comedy" will be part of the lecture "The Black & White of Identity in the Ancient World" at the Tampa Museum of Art on April 16th.