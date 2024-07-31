August arts roundup: Countdown Improv returns

The Countdown Improv Festival is back and bigger than ever.
The eighth annual festival returns to the Performing Arts Building at Hillsborough Community College’s Ybor City campus from Wednesday, August 7th through Sunday, August 11th. The five nights of performances and 102 acts make this the largest Countdown festival yet, says Kelly Buttermore, the festival’s co-founder and co-executive producer. It also makes it the largest improv festival in the country.
“It just keeps getting bigger, which is super exciting,” Buttermore says. “It’s the largest we’ve ever done and it’s now the largest one of its kind anywhere in the U.S., which is really exciting for us.”
On top of acts from Tampa Bay and around Florida, performers will flock to Ybor from 19 states.
“We’ve got people coming from all over,” Buttermore says. “We’ve got a lot of new faces in addition to the people who keep coming back year after year. It’s going to be great.”
The acts come from as far away as Bellingham, Washington, the home base of performer Dartanion London. He brings his act “Loops and Lols,” a one-man improvised comedy funk band.
Courtesy Countdown Improv FestivalImprov performer Dartanion London, of Bellingham, Wash., brings his act "Loops and Lols" to the Countdown Improv Festival
“We’re going to make up some songs together, and they’re probably going to be very dumb,” London writes on the festival website. “You’ll love them. If I hit any wrong notes, I was actually playing jazz.”
A small sample of other acts includes Gamesome Frolick, a San Francisco improv group performing Shakespeare. There’s also Solovela, a solo improvised telenovela by improv comedian Diane Jorge.
Buttermore and her improv partner Justin Peters, the festival’s co-founder and co-executive producer, will perform as their duo act “From Justin to Kelly,” which is named for an infamous American Idol spinoff movie.
New additions this year include an “immersive experience,” as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based performer Michael Ondrick takes over a room of the Performing Arts Building on Friday night for “Mikey Wonka ‘s Non-Litigable Candy Experience.”
“The festival is ever-expanding into different rooms and different concepts,” Buttermore says. “We’re going to have a secret stage this year. If people can find the secret stage, they can watch the shows there. It’s fun for Justin and me. We treat the festival as an art project in itself. There are running bits and narratives that recur year after year. There’s a narrative arc that builds over the course of the festival.”
There will be a Saturday matinee for families and kids and improv workshops for the public. Sunday, there’s a special improv workshop for veterans and active military members.
“In addition to expanding the artistic scope of the festival we are reaching out to more parts of the community as well,” Buttermore says.
The largest Countdown to date comes after the festival saw $25,000 in state funding eliminated by legislative budget cuts and then Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto of arts funding.
Buttermore says that slashed the marketing budget in half and wiped out a significant source of money for paying the staff.
“It really hurt us and it’s still hurting us,” she says.
But “you can’t disinvite performers” with 100 acts lined up and raring to go, she says.
For more information, go to Countdown Improv Festival and Countdown lineup
FMoPA August events
“TutuTango: A Photographic Ballet in Four Acts” is on view at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Ybor City from August 6th through September 15th.
The collaborative multimedia exhibition features the works of Dorothee Elfring of Barcelona, Spain and Tampa artist Michael Sheehan.
“Inspired by Silent movies, New Wave cinema, and photographer Duane Michals’ storytelling style, this exhibition invites viewers to witness a choreographed encounter between two souls, meticulously captured individually in different parts of the world, yet brought together through similar settings and emotional resonance,” a description on the FMoPA website says.
The opening reception is 5 p.m. on August 8th.
For more information, go to TutuTango
On Saturday, August 17th, “Ybor City Show and Share” at the FMoPA lets members of the public share photos of Ybor City that are important to them. The event's inspiration is the current FMoPA exhibit “Photo Ybor: Then and Now.”
Each participant will be able to share a single photograph and explain why the photo is important to them. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Photo Ybor: Then and Now” is on exhibit through November 17th.
The FMoPA is on the first floor of the Kress Contemporary, 1630 E. Seventh Ave.
For more information, go to FMoPA
HCC Art Galleries back to school event
Hillsborough Community College Art Galleries is throwing a back-to-school celebration at Gallery221@HCC Dale Mabry from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 19th.
The free public event previews what HCC Art Galleries has planned for the upcoming school year. There will be treats, mocktails, music from Tampa’s DJ MES and a silent auction of works by local artists. About 20 artists have agreed to contribute artwork for the auction, including Saumitra Chandratreya, Edgar Sanchez Cumbas, Aneka Ingold, Eric Ondia and Anthony Record. Bids start at $25.
The event also offers a preview of Gallery221@HCC Dale Mabry's first exhibition of the 2024-2025 school year, “Flourishing Dichotomies | Florida Art, Past & Present.
” The exhibit is a collaboration that pairs work by contemporary Florida artists with work from the Vickers Collection, which is one of the world's largest collections of Florida art and is on loan from the Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida through October 17, 2024.
For more information, go to HCC Art Galleries
“Mish’s Dog Portraits” at Pinellas Ale Works
“Mish’s Dog Portraits” art show is on display at Pinellas Ale Works, 1962 First Ave. S. in St. Petersburg, from August 9th through September 13th. The opening reception is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 10th.
The solo exhibit features the whimsical canine creations of Mish Murphy, a visual artist and poet who creates unique, upbeat art focused on dogs, pure-bred to mutts, in both traditional and modernist styles. The show is presented by Funky as a Monkey Art Studio.
For more information, email [email protected].
“Icons & Symbols of the Borderland” at The James Museum
“Icons & Symbols of the Borderland: Art from the U.S.-Mexico Crossroads” is at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art from August 24th through January, 19th, 2025.
“Featuring 27 artists and over 80 works of art, including large paintings, collages,Provided by The James Museum"Borderline," by Oscar Moya, is part of the exhibit “Icons & Symbols of the Borderland" at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art
neon, photography, and sculptures, the exhibition explores the unique cultural symbols of the U.S.-Mexico border region and offers a different perspective of the American West,” a press release on the exhibit says. “All artists are members of the JUNTOS Art Association (est. 1985, El Paso, Texas), whose art is deeply informed by both their Latin American heritage and everyday life near the border.”
For more information, go to Icons & Symbols of the Borderland
“Florida Famous” at FloridaRAMA
The opening reception for “Florida Famous,” an exhibit by Paul Leroy Gehres exploring Florida's pop culture and celebrating our local culture scene, is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 2nd at FloridaRAMA Gallery, 2606 Fairfield Ave S. in St. Petersburg. An afterparty featuring drink specials and great music runs from 8 p.m. to midnight.
For more information and to RSVP, go to Florida Famous