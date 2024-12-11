Brooke Shields brings star power to Centre for Women Waves of Change luncheon

Award-winning actress, model, producer, and mental health advocate Brooke Shields is bringing star power to the Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women’s Waves of Change luncheon in January. Shields is the national honoree at this year’s event and recipient of the Helen Gordon Davis Women’s Leadership Award.
The luncheon is January 24th at the Tampa Convention Center. Registration and networking will begin at 11 a.m. Lunch and the program are noon to 1:30 pm.
Event chair Renee Vaughn, founder of the Tampa-based Williams Consulting Group and former senior administrator for the City of Tampa, says the signature Tampa event honors extraordinary women who lead with vision, courage, and resilience.
In that spirit, and to recognize her many community contributions, Dr. Moira J. Burke, a renowned ophthalmologist, clinical professor, and philanthropist, is this year’s local Waves of Change award recipient. Centre for Women Executive Director Ann Madsen describes Burke as a distinguished leader and humanitarian.
“We carefully considered the many well-deserved nominations we received, but the committee unanimously selected Dr. Burke,” Madsen says. "Her long-standing connection to The Centre for Women and her decades of compassionate service and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of women and children in Tampa Bay make her truly deserving of this honor.”
WFTS ABC Action News anchor Deiah Riley is the moderator. Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Chairman Darcie Glazer Kassewitz is honorary chair.
Founded in 1977, the Centre for Women empowers, educates, and elevates women and girls across Tampa Bay through a wide array of services, including entrepreneurship development, mental wellness, career coaching, leadership, and senior home improvement.
Madsen launched the Waves of Change luncheon 10 years ago to highlight women who inspire others and to develop a major fundraising event for the Centre. The first honoree was women’s empowerment icon Gloria Steinem. The event sold out quickly.
The luncheon has since emerged as the region’s preeminent celebration of women’s leadership and an essential fundraiser supporting the Centre’s mission to build a stronger, more inclusive community.
Over the years, the luncheon has honored such female trailblazers as Black Entertainment Television (BET) co-founder and self-made billionaire Sheila Johnson; financial guru and author Suze Orman; and actress, comedian, author, and producer Ali Wentworth.
Madsen says that, like prior honorees, the Centre’s comprehensive mission persuaded Shields to accept the organization’s invitation.
“Over the years, each recipient has appeared pro bono as a way to support our important work,” Madsen says. “No fee is ever paid.”
This year, each luncheon attendee will receive a copy of Shields’ latest book, “Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman.”
The book is described as an intimate and empowering exploration of aging that flips the script on the idea of what it means for a woman to grow older. At 59, Shields feels more comfortable in her skin, more empowered and confident than she did decades ago. She’s changing the narrative about women and aging.
This is an era, insists Shields, when women are reclaiming agency and power, not receding into the shadows. These are the years when we get to decide how we want to live―when we get to write our own stories.
“Women will leave the luncheon inspired,” says Vaughn, the event chair. “Brooke’s keynote address will share her journey of beauty, strength, and empowerment. I know it will be amazing.”
Striking a similar note of enthusiasm, Madsen invites the women of Tampa Bay to come together to celebrate the accomplishments of dynamic leaders like Shields and Burke.
“Waves of Change celebrates women who inspire, uplift and drive positive change,” she says. “Brooke Shields embodies the tenacity and resilience that Helen Gordon Davis championed, and we are honored to recognize her, Dr. Burke, and all the women making a difference in our community.”
The event also supports a meaningful cause. All proceeds benefit The Centre for Women’s impactful programs, including women’s business resources, entrepreneurial training, counseling and wellness services, workforce development, leadership programs, girl’s empowerment programs, and construction services for seniors.
Vaughn, the luncheon chair, welcomes the challenge of organizing the blockbuster event.
“I’ve organized hundreds of events,” she says. “And the Centre has an amazing staff that know their jobs.”
Waves of Change is expected to attract 800 to 1,000 of Tampa Bay’s most influential community members, business professionals, and advocates.
“Everyone who can be there, will be there,” says Vaughn.
The excitement around the luncheon is starting to build. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Valley Bank Women in Business services are presenting sponsors. Other sponsorship levels are available. For more information, contact Ann W. Madsen
at 813-251-8437 or [email protected]
or Kathleen Pravlik
at 813-728-3574 or [email protected]
Tickets may be purchased for $200 at 2025 Waves of Change Women’s Leadership Luncheon
To reserve tables for groups of 10 call 813-251-8437.
This story is produced through an underwriting agreement between 83 Degrees Media and The Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women to highlight programs The Centre has established to help women in the Tampa Bay region achieve professional and personal success.