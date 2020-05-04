COVID-19: Advice, best practices for reopen, rebound, recovery Tampa Bay

Construction sign next to site of new condos on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa.
Construction sign next to site of new condos on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. Photo by Diane Egner

Diane Egner | Monday, May 04, 2020
As Florida businesses and public service organizations weigh the pros and cons of a gradual reopening in the midst of a global pandemic, words of wisdom and experience are being proffered from several areas of expertise.

Here are a few that deserve close attention.

Workplace

Tampa lawyer Karen Buesing, a legal expert in employment law, urges a thoughtful, well-organized approach for businesses as they reopen. Her advice goes to planning ahead and taking precautions with ongoing communications with employees and managers as key to success.

Read more here.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is compiling daily updates and information on the latest government protocols and practices and how private enterprise can best comply. The Chamber also offers top tips and analysis from business leaders and online training webinars for small as well as large employers.

Read more here.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership is offering small grants and other assistance to small businesses in their efforts to reopen and recover.

Read more here

Apply for a small business grant.

Additional resources:Healthcare

Hospitals, clinics, and other health providers are starting to re-open for non-COVID patients and elective surgeries as well as for those with the virus. 

Here is the latest information and top tips from:Need food?

Lots of families are in need of food assistance as paychecks dwindle or go away entirely. Several organizations in the greater Tampa Bay community are available to help. All would appreciate donations if you are able. Here are a few:How can I help?

A special #GivingTuesdayNOW day is May 5 around the globe. There are many ways you can help, starting with going to the website of your favorite charity or nonprofit and making a donation.

Nonprofit organizations serving the arts, social services, children, the elderly, special needs, mental illness, etc. are all in need of your donations.

The Tampa Bay Resilience Fund is a new strategic collaboration of the Pinellas Community Foundation, Allegany Franciscan Ministries, Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, and United Way Suncoast.

The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay compiled a list of community needs.

Individual organizations asking for help include:And many more. As we suggested above, visit the website or your favorite nonprofit or charity. Or leave a note in the comments section below this story.

Schools and education

Colleges and schools are continuing with e-learning and virtual meetups for faculty and students. Many have virtual graduations planned.

Here are links to access the latest information:Government

Decisions are being made daily regarding reopening of public facilities such as libraries, beaches, parks, trails, and other traditional gathering places. 

Here are links to how you can find the latest information: 

Read more articles by Diane Egner.

COVID19, Diversity, Entrepreneurship, Talent, Workforce Transition 
Clearwater, Tampa, St. Petersburg 

