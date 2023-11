December arts in Tampa Bay: Broadway shows, holiday art markets, live orchestras, new exhibits

Creative Clay's "The Good Folk Show" takes place during December's Second Saturday ArtWalk in St. Petersburg.

Paint the Town Citrus' annual Florida Highwaymen art show is December 9th.

"Cass Street Rail Bridge," by Lance Rabb, winner of the People's Choice Award at the 2022 Florida Museum of Photographic Arts Members Show. The 2023 Members Show is on exhibit from December 12th to January 14th.