Step inside Ersula's History Shop and experience history

Marilyn Young is an award-winning journalist who has led newsrooms in Indiana and Florida, including as managing editor of The Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville. She made the transition to corporate communications, serving as managing editor for the state’s largest health insurance company. Marilyn enjoys telling the stories of nonprofits, people and companies who make their communities a better place to live. Much of her spare time is dedicated to animal rescue, where she works with others who are committed to helping cats, dogs, birds, rabbits and any other animal find their forever home.