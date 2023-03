Florida Conversations: USF historian researches, shares early history of Spanish explorers

Francis and his USF students have translated Spanish records from St. Augustine from the 1500s to the 1800s. You can see much of what they found by visiting the La Florida website.

After landing in St. Augustine, the Spanish explorers established outposts in areas now included in both Carolinas and Tennessee before others arrived in what would become New England.

Significant archeological exploration has been done of a location on Parris Island, S.C. that has documented the historic lifestyle of explorers that included men and women of all ages and from all over Europe and Africa, some enslaved, some free, including their interaction with Native Americans.

Did you know that Spanish explorers landed in Florida in the early 1500s and built communities, long before the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth Rock?History Professor Dr. J. Michael Francis, Chair of Florida Studies at the University of South Florida, dropped that fact of history and more while presenting "Florida Conversations: Lost Voices From St. Augustine's Parish Archive, 1594-1821'' during a Florida Conversation hosted by the Weedon Island Preserve and the Tampa Bay History Center.Among some of his other top talking points?Learn more about the March 25th event by scrolling through and reading the captions on the images above.