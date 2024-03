Healthy Start of Hillsborough strives to reduce infant deaths from unsafe sleep

Jessica Reynolds, community outreach manager for Healthy Start Hillsborough's Safe Baby program.

Nadine Pierre

“Any item that could block the newborn's airway must be kept away from the baby's sleeping environment. The three safest locations for baby to sleep are crib, park and play and the bassinet,” Reynolds says.

The safest sleep position for babies is on their backs, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Reynolds says when after that guidance was first released in the '90s, the sleep-related death rate dropped to 50% lower.

Select a safe caregiver. The Safe Baby Plus provides significant tips and assistance for new parents on how to find a safe nanny.

Distracted parents “is a newer component of our education program,” Reynolds says. Increasingly, cell phones hav emerged as a source of distraction. “The baby is in one hand, the phone in the other,” Reynolds says. “This behavior could, unfortunately, have a deadly impact.”

The “PURPLE period” of crying, when babies can cry inconsolably for hours, happens around two to three months of age. This period is very challenging, exhausting and tiring for parents. Sometimes, the babies are going to start crying more than usual. Reynolds urges parents to calm down first and address the baby's needs in such a situation.



Congress strengthens newborn safety



The Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021 to protect newborns. The legislation, which went into effect in August 2023, makes it unlawful to manufacture, sell or distribute crib bumpers or inclined sleepers for infants. Specifically, inclined sleepers for infants are designed for infants up to one year old and have an incline greater than 10 degrees.

The law also describes crib bumpers generally used by parents in the United States. These are padded materials inserted around the inside of a crib and intended to prevent the crib occupant from becoming trapped in any part of the crib's openings; they do not include unpadded, mesh crib liners.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says crib bumpers were responsible for at least 107 infant deaths between 1990 and 2016 and Fisher-Price's recalled Rock n' Play inclined infant sleeper was linked to more than 100 baby deaths.