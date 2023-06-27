Video story: Housing trends for people over 50 and seniors in Tampa Bay

Tiny houses are part of the current trend in housing for folks over 50 and seniors. Julie Branaman

Julie Branaman is a Sustainable Environment Video Creator, Editor, and Multimedia Photojournalist. She and her husband James founded The Branamans Video Production.

AARP Tampa Bay and 83 Degrees Media have entered an underwriting partnership to produce a series of video stories looking at the live, work, play and stay opportunities in Tampa Bay for people over 50 and seniors.Our first video story looks at housing trends such as the growing popularity of living in a vibrant downtown area and affordable housing opportunities such as accessory dwelling units. The video stories are produced by former 83 Degrees Media photography editor Julie Branaman and her company, Branaman Video Productions.