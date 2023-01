January Arts Roundup: Tempus Projects, USF CAM exhibits and much more start the new year

Jill Freedman's "Resurrection City" is part of the exhibition "Poor People's Art: A (Short) Visual History of Poverty in the United States" at the USF Contemporary Art Museum.

"Ghost Orchid: Fever Dream," a solo exhibit by artist Cristina Molina, is at Tempus Volta at the Ybor City Kress Building from January 5th through February 2nd.

“Spirit, Rhythm, Blues” by celebrated New York artist Le’Andra LeSeur is at Gallery221 at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus from January 9th through March 2nd.

Blue House Florals is holding a floral design workshop at Meacham Urban Farm from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 28th.