July arts roundup: FMoPA international competition, new exhibits at the Kress, and much more

"Everyday Saint Lucy," by Riverview-based artist Angelika Kollin, winner of the top prize in the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts' 12th annual International Photography Competition.

"Good Trouble," by Sarasota artist Clifford McDonald, is featured in the installation "Summer School" at the Parachute Gallery.

"Bird Island Florida," by St. Petersburg-based artist Chuck Boux, is part of the exhibit “Material Mastery: Florida CraftArt Permanent Collection of Fine Crafts” at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art.