June arts: Festivals in Ybor, Juneteenth, Pride Month celebrations

“Now on View” HCC one-day art festival in Ybor
“Now on View,” Hillsborough Community College’s one-day public art festival, brings art, live music and dance to multiple Ybor City venues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st.
The festival focuses on the changing nature of Tampa - its history and culture, its rapid development and transformation in recent years and the significant change coming in the future.
“We’re leaning into this idea of ephemerality as a parallel to the speed of progress and change that anyone who lives here knows,” HCC Gallery Director Amanda Poss says. “This idea of a one-day ephemeral festival with this artwork that will be here today gone tomorrow is also a remark on how quickly development and change occur in cities like ours.”
At the HCC Ybor Performing Arts Building, DJ Mar will spin tunes while Taiwan-born, New York-raised, Tampa Bay-based artist Samson Huang creates the installation “Interdependent Pavilion.” White paper cranes will represent Huang’s heritage and culture while local potted plants, color-changing lights and multi-color origami fish, alligators, dolphins, butterflies, birds and squirrels symbolize our connection to the ecosystem. Visitors can write their wishes for a sustainable future on a tag and hang it on the installation.
At the HCC Ybor Building, artist Emiliano Settecasi, founder of the Department of Contemporary Art Tampa, FL gallery at the Kress Contemporary, brings a custom-made utility cart that doubles as a mobile arts and music venue, a solution for artists who cannot find an affordable venue to rent. Local DJ T. Coutre plays her signature mix of Latin, dancehall, house, baile, funk, Afro and Amapiano beats.
Artist Mia of Mia Makes It leads a community art project that stitches together Tampa’s history through the present day in a quilt. Mia led workshops teaching participants how to embroider a one to two-sentence reflection on Tampa’s past. During “Now on View,” they’ll stitch the squares with some of their embroidery to create a community remembrance of Tampa.
At Hotel Haya, artist Kali Rabaut of Blue House Florals brings her flower bike
to Hotel Haya’s entrance for a build-your-own-bouquet experience.
Rabaut uses locally grown flowers to connect herself and others to the place where they live. For “Now on View,” she's creating an interactive floral exhibit that lets guests create mini bouquets from flowers representing Tampa's past, present and future.
Artist Libbi Ponce brings a sculpture and/or video installation
to Hotel Haya’s lobby. For “Now on View,” she’ll use “a combination of media to create an immersive environment exploring the role of Latinx ancestral history in the formation of South and Central American diasporic communities in the Tampa Bay area,” an event description says.
At the Kress Contemporary, artist Emma Quintana’s video installation reflects on Tampa Bay’s culinary history.
Quintana’s project combines footage of locals eating with video of Tampa Bay and its connected waterways to tell Tampa’s history through its food and highlight food’s central role in placemaking.
Nigerian-Sri Lankin artist Samantha Modder’s temporary mural at Kress
highlights one of the first African American communities in Tampa Bay, Dobyville. In the 1960s, construction of the Southern Crosstown Expressway (Lee Roy Selmon Expressway) displaced several Dobyville families. To symbolize that loss, Modder’s digitally printed mural includes the Selmon Expressway logo among depictions of neighborhood kids.
“Mi Casa Es Su Casa,” artist Nicole Villanueva Garcia’s community art installation at the Kress, invites guests to symbolically embrace newcomers by weaving yarn through the dowels of a Plinko board at Kress.
The installation is inspired by underground tree networks and Villanueva Garcia’s immigrant experience. It recreates a colorful forest scene, with participants weaving yarn from community trees toward a transplanted tree.
HCC and University of Tampa dance students will choreograph and perform dances for each installation at the Kress. The collaboration, orchestrated by dance professors Christina Acosta (HCC) and Amanda Gabaldon (UT), brings the performing arts to the visual arts installations.
HCC music students Gianni Lovelace and Matthew Rothfarb will perform live music.
Max Herman of Ybor City Walking Tours and tour guide Jorge Contreras lead free tours of the festival that delve into Ybor’s history and culture on the walk between venues. Herman’s tours will be in English and Contreras will lead tours in Spanish, with a bilingual option if the English-speaking tours fill up, Poss says. The tours begin at the HCC Ybor Performing Arts Building.
For more information and to register for a tour, go to Now on View
.
Tampa International Fringe Festival at Kress Contemporary
The eighth annual Tampa International Fringe Festival hits the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City from June 5th through 16th.
The freewheeling, eclectic performing arts festival has 33 shows and 120 total performances at four venues inside the Kress- The Fringe Theatre, Screen Door microcinema, the newly-opened West Annex and an artist’s studio that temporarily transforms into “The Cage.”
Part of an international circuit of fringe festivals, Tampa Fringe is all about creative freedom, inclusivity and unique performances that cultivate new theater fans.
“Part of the reason we founded this festival is we wanted to engage people who didn’t know theater was for them, people who didn’t think they would enjoy theater,” co-founder Will Glenn says.
The festival runs the gamut from adult performances for the “late night crowd” to family-friendly shows for “the 10 a.m. on a Saturday crowd,” Glenn says.
There’s burlesque, stand-up comedy, drama and comedy plays, magic shows, music, dance and storytelling. Katie Thayer, an actress and Titanic historian, will perform the entire film “Titanic” alone in under an hour. Tampa’s irreverent “Hoof Arted” will perform their new show, “Captain Havoc and the Big-Titty Bog Witches.” “Florida Fever Dream” will mix sketch comedy and “absurdist cabaret” in a “farcical political commentary” on the state’s current political climate. Actress Bridget Bean will perform “The Dropping Well,” a theater piece Bean wrote about 15th-century soothsayer Mother Shipton. In the play “The Toy Box,” an “abandoned toy's obsession with his owner spirals out of control when he tries too hard to hold on to the past." "#NotOneMore" is a two-part drama on bullying, gun violence, trauma and survival. That’s just a sample of the stage performances in store at the festival.
There are several stand-up acts. Musical shows include “Blowing Wind: The Original Noisemakers," an oboe and trumpet duo.
In prior years, Hillsborough Community College’s Performing Arts Building and Bernini of Ybor have been venues for The Fringe. In 2023, The Fringe Theatre was the first venue in the Kress to host performances. This year, all performances are at the Kress, including in the newly-opened West Annex, which Glenn describes as a 30-foot by 30-foot space with a balcony overlooking Seventh Avenue.
For more information and a schedule of performances, go to Tampa Fringe.
Juneteenth events
Tampa Bay History Center “Fabric of Freedom: Juneteenth Fashion Show”
The Tampa Bay History Center’s “Fabric of Freedom: Juneteenth Fashion Show” is June 19th at St James at ENCORE, 1202 N. Governor St., the renovated historic church building in the Tampa Housing Authority’s mixed-use ENCORE District.
The fashion show showcases iconic looks from the late 1800s to the present day. The event also features live music by jazz saxophonist Javaris Gooding-Butts. Tickets are $35. VIP tickets are $45. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The fashion show starts at 6 p.m.
For more information and tickets, go to Fabric of Freedom.
Tampa Museum of Art Juneteenth Cultural Celebration
The Tampa Museum of Art Juneteenth Cultural Celebration is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15th.
The day includes free admission to the museum and family-friendly programs in the newly expanded galleries and the new Vinik Family Education Center. Entertainment at the museum’s South Terrace stage includes WMNF’s DJ Spaceship, a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, the Kuumba Dance Co. and a jazz quartet.
Donations made to the museum during the event will go toward acquiring a commissioned original work of art by celebrated Tampa artist Ya La’ford.
For more information, go to Juneteenth Cultural Celebration.
Green Book of Tampa Bay’s “Resilient Reflections” at Studio@620
Green Book of Tampa Bay’s fourth “Resilient Reflections” group art exhibit is on display at Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S. in St. Pete, through the end of the month.
The show features work by Zulu Painter, Daniel Shpperd, Bartholomuse, LTM Creative Lounge, Myiah Pink, Vivia Barron, Wayward Walls, Ty Maner, Coachman Creations, Naturally Izzy, ESH, Jean-Rene Rinvil, The Nature of Fire, A&J Inspirations, Selena Ferrer and Sharrell McInerney.
The opening reception is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 1st and includes live performances by Dennis Amadeus, Zeta the Babe and Shyann.
For more information, go to Resilient Reflections.
Juneteenth Music Festival
The Phyllis Wheatley Rise to Read Campaign‘s Juneteenth Music Festival is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 15th at Albert Whitted Park in St. Petersburg.
Headliner Shawn Brown is a renowned Hammond organ musician. The lineup also includes Tampa soul and R&B group Beat Down Band, St. Pete-born singer Siobhan Monique, who describes her sound as “ancestral funk,” and Grammy-nominated and NAACP Image Award-winning artist Nathan Mitchell. Tickets are $35.
For more information, go to Juneteenth Music Festival.
Juneteenth Gospel Fest
The Phyllis Wheatley Rise to Read Campaign is also hosting a Juneteenth Gospel Fest at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16th at Bethel Community Baptist Church, 2901 54th Ave S. in St. Pete.
The fest features opera singer Maiya Stevenson, Shyann Roberts of June’s Diary, The Mighty Sons of Zion & Rev. Tarver and the Florida Spirtualaires, The Tampa Bay Boyz and the Bethel Community Baptist Church Praise Team.
For more information and to reserve a free ticket, go to Juneteenth Gospel Fest.
Clearwater Juneteenth Celebration
The Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition and City of Clearwater’s four-day Juneteenth Celebration is from Thursday, June 13th through Sunday, June 16th.
The schedule includes Painting with a Purpose on June 13th and Juneteenth Lunch & Learn on June 14th. On June 15th, Juneteenth Journey to Emancipation offers educational and fun-filled activities, including the Nomad Art Bus, games, a bounce house, arts and crafts, vendors and a performance by the Artz 4 Life Ensemble. There will also be a special appearance by the 2nd Infantry US CT and educational sessions. The event is free, including food.
On June 16th, the Juneteenth Gospel Experience, The Reunion, Father’s Day Edition features the Juneteenth Community Choir a delicious dinner. Registration is required. A $10 fee includes everything.
For more information, go to Clearwater Juneteenth Celebration.
Dunedin Juneteenth Celebration
The Dunedin Juneteenth Celebration is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 15th at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park. The event includes live music and performances, craft and food vendors.
For more information, go to Dunedin Juneteenth Celebration.
Pride Month events
Gulfport Pride Festival
The Gulfport Pride Festival is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1st along Beach Boulevard in downtown Gulfport.
There will be more than 130 local makers and small businesses. There will be live music at Neptune Grill and North End Taphouse and at two stages at the festival. The Gulfport Pride Parade with the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band is at 2 p.m.
For more information, go to Gulfport Pride Festival
ArtOUT 2024
ArtOUT 2024 “Art & Soul” is on display at the Gulfport Library from June 1st through 30th. There is an artist reception from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 1st at the Gulfport Library and an artist reception and awards ceremony from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 8th at Art Lofts.
The international juried art show supports nonprofit OUT Arts and Culture’s mission “to promote awareness of the diversity of experiences, contributions and needs of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer.”
For more information, go to ArtOUT 2024.
22nd annual St. Pete Pride Day
The St. Pete Pride Parade Day Festival is 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22nd at North and South Straub Park.
The St. Pete Pride Trans March, a show of support for Trans and gender non-conforming people, leaves Vinoy Park and heads up Bayshore Drive between 5:15 and 5:30. The Pride Parade begins at 6 p.m. and runs from Albert Whitted Park to Vinoy Park along Bayshore Drive.
The Parade Day Festival has live music all day on a main stage in North Straub Park and a community stage in South Straub Park. The headliner is rapper and reality show star Saucy Santana.
The Parade Day Festival is part of a month-long series of events. COCKtail presents a kickoff block party on the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Central Avenue from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 1st. The Stonewall Reception is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 6th at The James Museum. St. Pete Pride Youth & Family Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 8th at North Straub Park. Latin Pride celebration Rhythms of Pride is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 13th at The Wet Spot pool bar. Shades of Pride, a Juneteenth LGBQT+ art and music fest, is June 14th and 15th at The Factory St Pete. The 2024 St. Pete Pride Friday night concert featuring Sasha Colby is at 9 p.m. on June 21st at Jannus Live.
The Grand Central Street Fair is noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23rd along the 2000 to 3100 blocks of Central Avenue. The street fair has entertainment, vendors, food, community partner organizations and a new Family Fun Zone. There are street performers, inflatable play areas and hundreds of participating businesses and organizations. Disco diva Thelma Houston performs at COCKtail.
For more information, go to St. Pete Pride
Pridetopia in The EDGE
Pridetopia in The Edge, the official after-parade party of St. Pete Pride, will offer some three dozen places to eat, drink and play, including venues with music, dancing, art, games, shows and specials. Pridetopia is June 22nd from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
For more information, go to Pride in The EDGE
.
Ybor City Sirens at The Potion Portal
On June 8th, The Ybor City Sirens present “Sirens Off Broadway,” a campy, Broadway-themed burlesque show, at The Potion Portal, 2329 28th. St. N. in St. Pete. Doors are 7 p.m. The show starts at 9 p.m. Balcony tickets are $25; mezzanine are $35; orchestra are $50.
For more information and tickets, go to Sirens Off Broadway
.