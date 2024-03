March arts: Gasparilla, Tarpon Springs and Hyde Park festivals; events galore in Ybor

The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts returns to Tampa's Julian B. Lane Waterfront Park on March 2nd and 3rd.

The Contemporary Art Music Project's third annual new music festival, CAMPGround24, is March 14th through 16th in Ybor City.

Influential photographer Joel Meyerowitz's work is featured in a new exhibit at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts.

"The Eternal Passage," a solo exhibit by Tampa Bay-based photographer Angelika Kollin, debuts at OXH Gallery in Ybor City on March 7th to mark Women's History Month.

"Dresses as Journals" by St. Petersburg artist Paula Allen is at Grounded Gallery in Gulfport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 8th for International Women’s Day.

The Mermaid Star Motel is part of the Mystical Mermaid March at Fairgrounds St. Pete.