March arts: Gasparilla, Tarpon Springs and Hyde Park festivals; events galore in Ybor

The 48th Tarpon Fine Arts Festival returns to Craig Park on March 9th and 10th. Over 150 juried artists will showcase paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry and more. Tarpon Fine Arts Festival

The Mermaid Star Motel is part of the Mystical Mermaid March at Fairgrounds St. Pete. Fairgrounds St. Pete

"Dresses as Journals" by St. Petersburg artist Paula Allen, is at Grounded Gallery in Gulfport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 8th for International Women’s Day. Courtesy Paula Allen

The New Tampa Performing Arts Center has a diverse lineup of art events in March. New Tampa Performing Arts Center

"The Eternal Passage," a solo exhibit by Tampa Bay-based photographer Angelika Kollin, debuts at OXH Gallery in Ybor City on March 7th to mark Women's History Month. Courtesy OXH Gallery

Influential photographer Joel Meyerowitz's work is featured in a new exhibit at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts. Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery

The Contemporary Art Music Project's third annual new music festival, CAMPGround24, is March 14th through 16th in Ybor City. Contemporary Art Music Project

The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts returns to Tampa's Julian B. Lane Waterfront Park on March 2nd and 3rd. Gasparilla Festival of the Arts/Will Staples

