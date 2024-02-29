March arts: Gasparilla, Tarpon Springs and Hyde Park festivals; events galore in Ybor

Spring is here in Tampa Bay, and the arts scene is blooming with events and exhibits. From the world-renowned Gasparilla Festival of the Arts to the unique charm of the Hyde Park Village Art Fair, be creatively inspired with art events this March.
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts
Experience art and entertainment at the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts
, taking place at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on March 2nd and 3rd. This free admission event is a celebration of artistic expression, featuring over 250 artists showcasing their diverse talents.
“The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is one of the top outdoor, juried fine arts shows in the United States, showcasing a wide variety of art mediums and price points,” an event description states. “The arts festival draws thousands to the stunning 25-acre Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in downtown Tampa. We invite you to discover why this has been a must-see event for art lovers for more than 50 years.”
The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts returns to Tampa's Julian B. Lane Waterfront Park on March 2nd and 3rd.
Browse the booths of local, global and emerging artists working in mediums ranging from ceramics, digital art, drawings, fiber art, glass, jewelry, mixed media, paintings, photography, prints, sculptures, watercolors and wood. Head to the Children's Activity Tent, where kids can get creative with a complimentary art project inspired by the Tampa Museum of Art’s current exhibitions.
Free Admission at Tampa Museum of Art
In honor of Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, the Tampa Museum of Art
has free admission during the festival weekend of March 2nd and 3rd. Peruse the museum's collection of innovative exhibitions with a focus on ancient, modern and contemporary art. Enjoy complimentary shuttle service to and from the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts and the Tampa Museum of Art throughout the weekend.
Tampa Bay International Book Festival debuts in Ybor City
Ybor City lives up to its reputation as a melting pot for arts and culture in March.
The first Tampa Bay International Book Fair debuts March 7th through 10th at multiple venues- 1920 Ybor, The Cuban Club, Hillsborough Community College's Ybor campus and the Ybor Building. The four-day event includes a children’s pavilion, a celebration of International Women’s Day, book sales and more.
“The Tampa International Book Fair (TIBF) is an initiative of the Tampa Lector Consortium in collaboration with the Círculo Cubano of Tampa (the Cuban Club), Hillsborough Community College-Ybor Campus, the Institute for the Study of Latin America and the Caribbean at the University of South Florida, and the Center for José Martí Studies Affiliate at the University of Tampa, and numerous scholars and individuals from Tampa and Miami, Florida, and other locations nationwide and abroad, who love Tampa, its history and, most of all-books,” an event description says.
“The history of Tampa, like that of so many cities in this country, is extraordinarily multicultural and rich," the description continues. "It deserves to have an International Book Festival that becomes a yearly festival for lovers of reading and books—a place for the entire community to gather and celebrate the city’s unique history, its present and, most importantly, its future. The immigrant cigar workers and factory owners who settled here played a huge role in the city’s growth and culture. So do their descendants today, as well as Tampa’s new immigrants. In fact, Tampa is still home to the descendants of the city’s founding families as well as of some of Ybor City and West Tampa’s best-known cigar factory readers—a unique profession if there ever was one. These lectores contributed a great deal to the education of the cigar workers and the community, at large, reading newspapers and books to the workers for several hours a day, which is why his first iteration of the festival is honoring the lector tradition. For this and many other reasons, our book fair is multicultural and multilingual, and is being organized by a diverse group of people who love Tampa and have a shared vision of what this Fair can bring to the community and Hillsborough County.”
For more information and the schedule, go to Tampa Bay International Book Fair
.
CAMPGround24
Local nonprofit the Contemporary Art Music Project presents its third annual new music festival, CAMPGround24, from March 14th through 16th at Tempus Projects and the Ybor City Museum.
The festival features four concerts, two world premieres, 24 selected composers, nine performing artists from around the world, and the renowned Project Fusion Saxophone Quartet.
“CAMPGround24 showcases a wide range of music by living composers, including music installations, electroacoustic music, and solo and ensemble works,” an event description says.
“CAMP is excited to present an interactive sound installation SLICK, built by scientist Michael Hilton and composer Leslie La Barre on the first day of the festival at Tempus Projects and a world premiere of a new ensemble work by CAMPGround24 commissioned composer Anthony R. Green on the second day at the Friday Morning Musicale," a description says. "The festival is truly interdisciplinary!"
"CAMP collaborates with Tampa’s youth literary arts group Heard’Em Say and Tempus Projects to bring unique performance arts to the Tampa Bay audience. CAMP is proud of the historic Ybor City and its unique history. CAMPGround24’s third day noon concert will take place at the Ybor City Museum Garden. Spend the Saturday lunchtime in the historic Ybor City listening to new music! Do not miss the final concert at the CAMPGround. This is a unique opportunity to mingle with musicians in person and enjoy open-mic and improvisations.”The Contemporary Art Music Project's third annual new music festival, CAMPGround24, is March 14th through 16th in Ybor City.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for students and seniors and free for children 8 years old or younger. A ticket for all four CAMPGround24 events is $40 (Senior/Student for $25).
For more information, go to Contemporary Art Music Project
.
INK the BAY
INK the Bay 4, the annual convention celebrating tattoo art, is in Ybor City from March 15th through 17th at the Italian Club of Tampa. The event brings together Tampa Bay’s leading tattoo artists in a competition to determine the best. A fashion show and live entertainment are also part of the mix.
For more information, go to INK the BAY
.
“Nuanced” at GRATUS/Jenny Carey Studio and Gallery
“Nuanced,” an exhibit featuring the photographic works of Tampa-based artist Lisa Fitch, is at GRATUS/Jenny Carey Studio and Gallery at the Ybor City Kress Building from March 7th to
May 2nd. The opening reception is Thursday, March 7th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“Fitch is a visual artist with a dedication for capturing the small, usually unseen, nuances of nature,” an exhibit description says. “Her photograph's sublime forms, colors, and chaotic power shape the ever-changing landscape, suggesting a feeling of hope and peace. Fitch examines organic forms from many angles as souvenirs of memory and creates images that objectify and transmit the emotions evoked by the natural world.”
For more information, email [email protected]
Joel Meyerowitz exhibit at FMoPA
“Confluence, 1964-1984,” an exhibit featuring the work of pioneering photographer Joel Meyerowitz is at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts at the Ybor City Kress Building from March 24th through July 7th.
The exhibition “offers a rare opportunity to experience the visionary artistry of a pioneer in the field of color photography,” an FMoPA press release says.
Influential photographer Joel Meyerowitz's work is featured in a new exhibit at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts.
“Renowned for his innovative use of color to capture the essence of urban life and natural landscapes, Joel Meyerowitz emerged amidst the artistic landscape in the 1960s,” the FMoPA press release says. “While other photographers primarily focused on the monochromatic realm of black and white photography, Meyerowitz chose to infuse his imagery with vibrant hues, bringing a different life and emotion into his compositions. The exhibition presents a captivating confluence of Meyerowitz’s early works. It showcases both black and white and color photographs, from the bustling streets of New York City teeming with eccentric characters, to the shores of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, lit by the play of light and shadow.”
The exhibit features a selection of photographs 374 prints an anonymous donor gave FMoPA in 2021. Meyerowitz’s photographs have been featured in over 350 exhibitions in galleries and museums all over the world. He is a two-time Guggenheim Fellow and has published 54 photography books.
For more information, go to FMoPA
.
"The Eternal Passage" at OXH Gallery
"The Eternal Passage," a solo exhibit by Tampa Bay-based photographer Angelika Kollin, debuts at OXH Gallery in Ybor City on March 7th to mark Women's History Month. The exhibit is on display through May 2nd.
The works in the exhibit "showcase a common concern with the challenges women face in asserting themselves against societal expectations," a press release says."The Eternal Passage," a solo exhibit by Tampa Bay-based photographer Angelika Kollin, debuts at OXH Gallery in Ybor City on March 7th to mark Women's History Month.
Kollin, who is from Estonia and lived in Europe and Africa before moving to the Riverview area, is the winner of the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts' 12th annual International Photography Competition.
For more information, go to OXH Gallery.
For The Love of Black Art
The 3rd Annual Black Art Gallery Experience of "For The Love of Black Art”
is back in Tampa Bay on Saturday, March 30th, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 1920 Ybor. Witness the power, beauty, and cultural significance of Black art in all its forms.
“Join us for a vibrant celebration of the culture, at the most renowned, innovative, and
influential Black Art Gallery Experience in the Tampa Bay Area,” an event description states. “Curated art its finest featuring Art Exhibits, Fashion, Live Music, Special Performances, Networking, Black Owned Business Showcase, and so much more. Tampa Bay’s finest talents in the art industry will be honored with awards and recognition.”
The soothing sounds of jazz set the mood as you wander through a gallery of paintings, sculptures, photography, fashion and digital art, all created by Black artists from the Tampa Bay area. Directly support your local Black art community, where artists retain 100% of the proceeds from any artwork sold during the event.
New Tampa Performing Arts Center
This March, the New Tampa Performing Arts Center (NTPAC) has you covered with a diverse lineup of art events this month.
March 2nd at 8 PM: In collaboration with The Florida Holocaust Museum, The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay presents "Annelies," a chamber opera based on the life of Anne Frank. Witness a moving journey through her diary, accompanied by the 130-voice chorus, instrumentalists and guest speakers. Purchase tickets through The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay
.
March 3rd at 3 PM: Bring on the Mardi Gras spirit of New Orleans with the Cypress Creek Jazz Band. Tap your feet and swing to the tunes of this seven-piece NOLA-style jazz ensemble at NTPAC's popular "New Tampa Unplugged" series. Tickets are $13 for a theater seat and $15 for a table seat, with beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase.
March 12th at 7:30 PM: Sing along to the famous tunes of "In The Heights," a movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical. The Broadway Film Series follows Usnavi and his community in Washington Heights as they dream, hope and work for a brighter future. During the song “Carnaval Del Barrio”, bring your own flags and “alza la bandera” or raise the flag with Usnavi and his friends. Tickets are $5.
March 24th at 3 PM: Kuumba Dancers and Drummers present "TIMINI: A West African Cinderella Tale." This family-friendly performance reimagines the classic Cinderella story through African music, dance and storytelling. Journey to the village of Fadiout, Senegal for a timeless tale with a cultural twist. General admission tickets are $15.
For more information about upcoming events and to purchase tickets, go to NewTampaArtsCenter.org
.
"Dresses as Journals" at Grounded Gallery in Gulfport
“Dresses as Journals,” an exhibit by St. Petersburg artist Paula Allen, is at Grounded Gallery in Gulfport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 8th for International Women’s Day. “Dresses as Journals” will also be on display on April 13th at Clay Co-op for St. Pete’s Second Saturday ArtWalk.
"Dresses as Journals" by St. Petersburg artist Paula Allen is at Grounded Gallery in Gulfport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 8th for International Women’s Day.
The exhibit features childhood dresses the artist has covered with writing and images. One dress, “Palm Beach,” has imagery from a 1970s Palm Beach winter experience. Another, “Spiritual Dress,” is filled with images of Yoga masters and Hindu saints.
For more information, go to www.pollyzoom.com
.
Mystical Mermaid March
Fairgrounds St. Pete
is about to be overrun by mermaids and you get to have a front-row seat to the show. Throughout Mystical Mermaid March, happening every weekend in March, Fairgrounds St. Pete transforms into an immersive merculture experience with Florida-inspired installations, the iconic Mermaid Star Motel, and family-friendly events. Meet and greet real-life mermaids as you pose for photos with their magical tails. Coloring sheets of mermaids will be available for purchase all month long, with proceeds supporting the Wounded Warrior Project's Military Mermaids program.The Mermaid Star Motel is part of the Mystical Mermaid March at Fairgrounds St. Pete.
On March 9th, dance the night away with music and art as you’re surrounded by fellow mermaid-lovers. Connect with the mermaid community on March 16th as Eric Ducharme, star of the Netflix documentary "MerPeople", shares his stories and hosts a reunion for local merfolk.
XOXO: Art & Music Fes
t
Mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual "XOXO" Art & Music Fest
returning to Armature Works from March 14th to 17th. Enjoy four days of music, art and family-friendly fun as you explore over 75 local and national artists showcasing their talents. Dance the night away with world-renowned DJs and artists like DJ Pauly D, Dillon Francis, Konstantina Gianni, Nick Hogan, Two Friends, Sommer Ray, Brody Jenner and more.
Walk through the festival’s high-end pop art, mingle with local artists and discover remarkable pieces at the TT Art Collective exhibit area. Enjoy classic carnival rides like the giant Ferris wheel with breathtaking views of the Downtown Tampa skyline.
Tarpon Springs Fine Arts Festival
The 48th Tarpon Springs Fine Arts Festival
is returning to Craig Park on March 9th and 10th. Over 150 juried artists will showcase paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry and more. Enjoy live music throughout the weekend, sample craft beers and savor the tastes from a variety of food vendors, satisfying your palate with dishes from around the world. Bring the whole family, where children under 12 get in for free. The entrance fee is $5 per person per day.
St. Pete Second Saturday ArtWalk
Head to the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk
on March 9th for this free event that brings together the city's arts districts, transforming them into a one-stop destination for art exploration and discovery. Stroll through districts like the Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, Warehouse Arts District, Uptown Arts District and downtown Waterfront District, each offering an exploratory artistic experience. Over 45 studios and galleries open their doors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., showcasing the works of over 200 talented artists.
Trashy Treasures: Tampa Bay's Biggest Art Garage Sale
Searching for an unbeatable bargain? The Dunedin Fine Art Center (DFAC) presents Trashy Treasures
, Tampa Bay's most anticipated art garage sale and party, returning on Friday, March 15th, and Saturday, March 16th. Uncover art at unbeatable prices, ranging from a treasure trove of paintings, sculptures and art supplies donated by art lovers in the Tampa Bay area.
“This annual event is Dunedin’s biggest rummage sale and is a wonderful opportunity to purchase decor for your home, revamp your art supplies, or grab a book,” an event description states.
Bid on specially-curated pieces at the Friday night "Best of Trashies pARTy," or find hidden gems at the Saturday garage sale, priced to sell and available on a first-come, first-served basis. All proceeds from Trashy Treasures directly benefit the DFAC's education and exhibition programs, fostering the artistic community in Tampa Bay. Whether you're a seasoned collector seeking unique pieces or a budding artist looking for affordable supplies, Trashy Treasures has something for you.
Hyde Park Village Art Fair
Get ready for a weekend of creativity at the 31st Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair
, happening on March 23rd and 24th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. This free event transforms the historic brick-lined streets of Hyde Park into an outdoor gallery filled with artwork from over 100 artists. Browse life-size sculptures, paintings, one-of-a-kind jewelry, photography, ceramics and much more. Enjoy open-air shopping as you walk through the charming shops and restaurants of Hyde Park Village.
Christopher Curry contributed to this story.