Masthead gallery: 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest

Pirates parade on Bayshore Boulevard during the 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest in Tampa on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor hands out beads during the Gasparilla parade of January 28. Earlier, she had relinquished the key of the city to Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, the invading pirates.
Founded in 1904, the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates is an annual tradition dear to the City of Tampa during which tons of colorful beads are handed out or tossed to the parade goers.
Parade goers beg excitingly for beads on Bayshore Boulevard during the 106th Gasparilla parade of pirates in Tampa.
A plus for Tampa, the Gasparilla Pirate Parade is now considered to be the nation’s third-largest parade behind Mardi Gras in New Orleans and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Krewe members parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on the 4.5-mile-long parade route, at times stopping for a swig of rum offered by a spectator.
Excited revelers scream for beads as a pirate float passes by them.
Cigar smoking pirates enjoy the ride and toss beads from their float, surrounded by the smoke of the guns fired by the krewe captain above.
Eager hands reach out for the beads, coins, and other Gasparilla treasures tossed out by the pirates along Bayshore Boulevard.
The Buffalo Soldiers float makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard. Buffalo soldiers were African American soldiers who mainly served on the Western frontier following the Civil War.
The 2023 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates featured five marching bands, 100 elaborate floats and more than 50 distinct krewes parading along Bayshore Boulevard all the way to Cass Street and Ashley Street in Tampa.
Preserving Tampa’s history, the Rough Riders make their way down Bayshore Boulevard, reminding the crowd they were the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry Regiment.
The beautiful mermaids of the Freebooters float make a splash down Bayshore Boulevard with their colorful fishtails.
A view of the packed crowd at the Ardson Place intersection on Bayshore Boulevard. An estimated 300,000 people attended this annual event.
Beads, beads and more beads, that’s the name of the game during the 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest in Tampa on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
A pirate-loving crowd awaits beads from the parading floats.
A view of the SS Nautilus float making its way down Bayshore Boulevard during Gasparilla 2023.
The Moulin Rouge float with Les Belles Femmes participate in the Gasparilla parade of pirates, giving a whiff of French flair to the boisterous event.
Chant, dance and be happy is the motto of the Festival of Chariots from India as they dance their way on the parade route during the 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest in Tampa.
At the end of the day, parade goers proudly display their pirate's booty around their necks, still keen on grabbing more beads tossed to them.
Masthead gallery: 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

