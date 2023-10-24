Masthead gallery: 2023 SHINE Mural Festival

One of the Bright Spot projects of the SHINE 2023 Mural Festival, Chenlin Cai rejoices after finishing his mural “The Path We Came,” which was done in partnership with The James Museum’s special exhibition “From Far East to West."
One of the Bright Spot projects of the SHINE 2023 Mural Festival, Chenlin Cai rejoices after finishing his mural “The Path We Came,” which was done in partnership with The James Museum’s special exhibition “From Far East to West." Photos by Carole Devillers
Produced by the St Petersburg Arts Alliance, the ninth SHINE Mural Festival showcases 18 new murals – among them that of Tampa artist Shawn Rainey, known as Fabstraq. Photos by Carole Devillers
The flamingo pink wave is beautifully depicted in the heart of St Petersburg by California artist Bunnie Reiss for the 2023 SHINE Mural Festival, which was presented by REFLECTION St Pete. Photos by Carole Devillers
The art of Florida-based Peruvian-Canadian artist Chris Dyer is a reflection of his personal spiritual journey and is part of the 9th SHINE Mural Festival in St Petersburg. Photos by Carole Devillers
Australian artist and muralist Loretta Lizzio poses in front of her masterpiece created for the 9th edition of SHINE Mural Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
Canadian artist Bryan Beyung applies the final touches to his cultural mural produced for the annual SHINE Mural Festival, which takes place every October. Photos by Carole Devillers
Focusing on sacred geometry and time, Miami contemporary artist HOXXOH created this impressive mural for the 2023 SHINE Mural Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
St Petersburg-based artist Rhys Meatyard works on a mural outside the Werk Gallery. Since 2015, SHINE has produced nearly 150 murals in the St Petersburg area. Photos by Carole Devillers
St Petersburg-based muralist Sarah Sheppard added another intricate mural to her St Petersburg collection for the 2023 edition of the annual SHINE Mural Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
Among the Bright Spot projects of the SHINE Mural Festival is “Girl Power," a color-by-number mural created by The Happy Mural Project and completed by Girl Scouts of West Central Florida. Photos by Carole Devillers
Dwarfed by the size of his painted characters, St Petersburg native Michael Vasquez adds a coat of paint to his artwork created on Little Philly’s wall for the 2023 SHINE Mural Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
A guide conducting a mural biking tour gives information on the 2023 mural by Nevada artist Hannah Eddy, who wishes to inspire people to appreciate the funkiness in nature. Photos by Carole Devillers
Canada-based artist Andrea Wan delved into the intricacies of the human psyche to create her delicate mural that contributes with others to turn St Petersburg streets into a world-class outdoor gallery. Photos by Carole Devillers
Sunshine City” is a mural by London artist Dave Bonzai that displays his own perfected “Liquid Chrome” style in St Petersburg for the SHINE Mural Festival of 2023. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: 2023 SHINE Mural Festival

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, October 24, 2023
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

