Masthead gallery: AEAONMS Imperial Session Parade

The Daughters of the Imperial Court with the Harram Court No. 96, Oasis of Tampa, take part in the parade of the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine (AEAONMS) in Ybor City on August 23.
The parade is a major highlight of the 2023 AEAONMS Imperial Convention, which was held this year in Tampa from August 18 to 24th and expected to bring some 12,000 attendees and their family members to the city.
Members of the Sinai Temple No. 59 of the Oasis of Cincinnati, Desert of Ohio, participate in the parade, celebrating the rich and colorful legacy curated by the historic Prince Hall Shrinedom for over a century.
Clowns play an important part in AEAONMS festivities and philanthropic activities, spreading joy and providing entertainment with a brotherly spirit.
The Imperial Deputy for the Oasis DT Alice West, of the District Court No. 70 from Melbourne FL, rides in the AEAONMS parade. This is the fourth time the shrinedom has held their convention in Tampa with a return visit planned for 2026.
The sudden rain did not dampen the high spirit of parade watchers, most of them members of the shrinedom, as they sheltered under the covered arcades of Ybor City.
A member of the Omar Temple No. 21 from Savannah GA. hands out beads to a parade watcher from his tiny yellow vehicle, an entertaining distinction special to the Shriners.
Clowns Raggedy Ann and Andy wave to the crowd as they entertain parade watchers along their route in Ybor City.
A smiling clown interacts with a parade watcher. The AEAONMS Inc. is recognized as a benevolent, charitable and fraternal organization supporting many development programs in the civic, economic, medical and educational fields.
Members of the motor unit of the Nabbar Temple No. 128 from Atlanta, GA have fun with their tiny red cars, a particularity that distinguishes them as Shriners.
Troy A. Jackson, a member of the Abu Bekr Temple No. 91, Oasis of Brooklyn, Desert of New York, recognizes and greets a fellow member of the shrinedom watching the parade.
Clowns are the visible ambassadors of the shrine organization and promote fun, fellowship and entertainment with their silly antics and camaraderie.
The Spartan Marching Band of Richard C. Spoto High School in Riverview marches down 7th Avenue in Ybor City during the AEAONMS parade on August 23rd in Ybor City.
With their red fezes covered for the rain, members of the MISR 213 Marching Club from Accokeek, MD enjoy themselves as they parade with style, embodying the organization philosophy of having fun while serving.
The Desert of the Bahamas is one of the more than 270 constituent temples of the Prince Hall Shrinedom throughout the world that have a collective membership of over 25,000.
The Desert of the Bahamas marching band performs with gusto as the last group in the AEAONMS Imperial Session Parade, held August 23rd in Ybor City.
With local and out-of-town members of the Prince Hall Shrinedom participating in or watching the parade, this AEAONMS annual event was a grand and happy gathering for all concerned.
Carole Devillers | Tuesday, August 29, 2023
